Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2020

LUND, Sweden, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable first quarter

The financial performance in the first quarter was stable.

Deliveries to our customers have continued with limited disturbances.

The cost reduction program of SEK 1 billion is on track.

The long term financing of the company has been secured.

The weaker global economy is expected to have a negative impact on Alfa Laval starting with Q2.

First quarter



Order intake decreased by 4 percent* to SEK 11,877 (12,213) million.





Net sales increased by 2 percent* to SEK 10,590 (10,158) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,750 (1,728) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.5 (17.0) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 1,386 (1,622) million.

Net income: SEK 1,024 (1,225) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 2.43 (2.90).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 959 (975) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 90 (95) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 23.0 (21.9)

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.87 (1.19)

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the second quarter



"We expect demand in the second quarter to be lower than in the first quarter."





Earlier published outlook (February 4, 2020): "We expect demand in the first quarter to be about the same as in the fourth quarter."

Dividend

The Board of Directors has withdrawn the dividend proposal for 2019 to preserve cash.

The Q1 2020 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 12.45 on April 23, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Phone: +46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

peter.torstensson@alfalaval.com

Joel Davidsson

Interim Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +46-46-36-77-72

Mobile: +46-730-35-46-03

E-mail: joel.davidsson@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

PO Box 73

SE-221 00 Lund

Sweden

Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

