Alfa Romeo driver carjacked by armed robbers after rear-ending on Ramapo road: Police

RAMAPO − The crime sounds like something out of a horror movie script.

On a country road at night, a vehicle rear-ends a high-end sports car. When the driver exits to check for damage and speak to the other driver, men leave the other car and one pulls a gun, Ramapo police said.

The carjacking on Nov. 16 occurred at 11 p.m. along Manchester Drive, off Union and Viola roads, police said.

The Alfa Romeo driver had stopped at the stop sign on Manchester Drive when he was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle, Detective Sgt. Michael Higgins said.

The Alfa Romeo driver told police that he went to survey any damage and speak to the other driver when three or four men wearing ski masks came at him, Higgins said.

One assailant tried to grab him while another pointed a gun, the driver told police, according to Higgins.

Higgins said the uninjured driver ran off and called 911 as the robbers drove off in their vehicle and the Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa Romeo was recovered in Paterson, New Jersey, the following day, Higgins said.

The driver's name and the car model and year were not released. An internet search showed a 2024 Alfa Romeo starts at $46,000 and the price increases, depending on the model and accessories.

Higgins said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Ramapo police at 845-357-2400.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ramapo NY carjacking: Alfa Romeo taken by armed robbers after crash