Alfie Lewis was 'one in a million', say family after boy stabbed in Leeds

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed near a school in Leeds have said they are "devastated".

Alfie Lewis was stabbed close to St Margaret's Primary School in Horsforth just before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

His family said in a statement that Alfie was "one in a million" and "you will always be with us forever".

West Yorkshire Police said a 14-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody.

A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening has now been released without charge.

Alfie's family said he had "the biggest heart" and took care of everyone around him.

They added: "Nothing will ever be the same without you.

"You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives.

"Love you, Uncle Alfie."

The scene on Wednesday morning

A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Police have also asked the public to avoid "unhelpfully speculating" about Alfie's death.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson said: "We fully appreciate that the murder of a child in these circumstances will cause concern in the community, and we are aware of various discussions and comments on social media.

"We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie's murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie's tragic death."

Floral tributes at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Horsforth, Leeds

Tributes were left at the scene on Wednesday morning and a bench on Broadgate Lane, about half a mile from where Alfie was stabbed, was adorned with flowers and tealights spelling out his name.

Speaking to BBC Look North in Horsforth, teenagers Maisie, 14, and Holly, 17, described Alfie as "one of a kind" and "amazing".

"He was a beautiful soul," Maisie said, "always dancing around, laughing [he was] absolutely lovely, so understanding. It's horrible."

Holly said she had been messaging Alfie about "an hour before it happened" and added: "I never thought it would be Alfie. It's the most awful feeling ever."

Paul Bell, head of Horsforth School, where Alfie used to be a student, said his death had been a "huge shock" to the school and local community.

He added: "Everyone's thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy's family and friends."

A special service was held at nearby St Margaret's Church to pray for anyone affected by Alfie's death.

There was also a vigil on Tuesday night at the bench on Broadgate Lane, with young people gathering to lay flowers and set off fireworks.

The Rev Nigel Sinclair said: "I found the young people with such dignity, just remembering their friend."

Reacting to the news during a visit to a school in Lincolnshire, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "My heart goes out to [Alfie's] family and friends. They've lost a friend and this is awful."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.