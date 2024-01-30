Alfie Oakes and Vivek Ramaswamy meet for lunch at Seed to Table

Former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy hit Seed to Table in Naples Monday for a farm-fresh lunch with owner Alfie Oakes.

Power brokers and pumelos

In an X photo that had more than 17,000 likes Tuesday morning, the two stand grinning next to a box of starburst pummelo ($1.99 a pound), arms around each other under the American flag. "Live with the legendary Alfie Oakes, founder of Seed To Table, who the ATF … tried to shut down in 2020 during Covid & he said hell no," wrote Ramaswamy, a Donald Trump surrogate often mentioned as a possible VP pick.

The visit came about because Ramaswamy had heard about farmer/retailer/GOP influencer Oakes and his wildly popular Naples store.

Alfie Oakes, center, stands alongside Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and addresses the crowd during an election results watch party at Seed to Table in Naples Tuesday November 8, 2022.

"He reached out to ask if he could join him for lunch so he could see the renowned Seed to Table," said store General Manager Dan St. Martin, who oversees all of Oakes' retail operations. St. Martin was a little bummed he couldn't be there too, "but I was able to say hello to him over FaceTime."

As for how the visit went, "I haven't had any feedback yet from Al, but I know that he was excited."

Former president Donald J. Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy address the crowd at a Trump campaign rally at Atkinson Country Club and Resort in Atkinson, N.H., on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

'They don't want you to hear from me about the truth'

The two must have had a lot to talk about. Both men, entrepreneurs and self-made successes, have been lighting rods for controversy.

Oakes has become a leading, if polarizing figure in Southwest Florida for refusing COVID-era mask mandates, scorning the Black Lives Matter movement, helping boost pro-Trump local candidates into posts ranging from school board to fire commissioner and funding two buses of Trump supporters bound for Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 to what Oakes called on Facebook "the most peaceful beautiful demonstration from well over one million people that I've ever witnessed."

These subjects are top-shelf for biotech billionarire Ramaswamy too. In an ad he posted earlier this month during the CNN debate, he urged viewers to 'turn this s--- off' ... They don't want you to hear from me about the truth of what really happened on January 6, the truth about the COVID origin, the Hunter Biden laptop story, and everything else they have lied to you about."

Seed to Table's Instagram account shared the photo later that day, writing, "Look who stopped by to see @alfieforamerica at Seed to Table!"

