Alfio Bardolla Training Group (BIT:ABTG) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Alfio Bardolla Training Group S.p.A. (BIT:ABTG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Alfio Bardolla Training Group

What Is Alfio Bardolla Training Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Alfio Bardolla Training Group had €858.3k of debt, an increase on €467.4k, over one year. On the flip side, it has €368.1k in cash leading to net debt of about €490.2k.

BIT:ABTG Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Strong Is Alfio Bardolla Training Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Alfio Bardolla Training Group had liabilities of €3.67m due within 12 months and liabilities of €781.2k due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €368.1k as well as receivables valued at €1.39m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €2.70m.

Alfio Bardolla Training Group has a market capitalization of €10.4m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Alfio Bardolla Training Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Alfio Bardolla Training Group managed to grow its revenue by 2.3%, to €9.7m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Alfio Bardolla Training Group had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost €883k at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €1.6m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Alfio Bardolla Training Group's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.