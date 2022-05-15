Alfonso Ribeiro Refuses To Do The Carlton Dance For Fans: 'I'm A Black Guy That's Not Dancing For You'

Alfonso Ribeiro is tired of people asking him to do the Carlton Dance.

As a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live's May 10 episode, Ribeiro admitted that he has turned people down when they ask him to do the dance he made famous on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Even though the dance, usually set to Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual," is a big part of people's nostalgic memories of the show, Ribeiro doesn't like being made to feel like he's performing for others.

When Kimmel asked if he wants to kill people who ask him to do the dance, Ribeiro said, “I won’t say kill, but I don’t have a love for it like they do. I mean I typically get asked to do the dance pretty much every day of my life if I go outside. If I go anywhere, I just randomly hear people [say], ‘Do the dance.'”

“You’re like, ‘I’m not dancing for you,'” he said. “I’m a Black guy that’s not dancing for you. That’s not gonna happen.”

He also said he doesn't understand how people have the courage to ask him to dance in publi

He explained, “The weird part for me is trying to understand what’s happening in their head, right? Like, what makes you think that you just gonna ask a random person to dance for you, and they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character.’ It’s not. I don’t get it. It’s not gonna happen.”

Ribeiro might be best known for his role as Will Smith's snobbish cousin on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' but he has also become a fixture in America's homes as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos

He also won the mirror ball trophy during Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, proving he can do more than his signature dance.

Watch the interview below: