Alford plea entered in Lawrence County deputy pursuit case

Sep. 29—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A defendant accused of assaulting a Pierce City police officer during a vehicle pursuit two years ago entered an Alford plea Tuesday to the three felony counts he is facing.

Brandon S. Sandnes, 37, of Mount Vernon, entered the plea in Lawrence County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of armed criminal action. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.

Circuit Judge David Cole ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 9. Sandnes, who is being prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender, could receive up to 30 years in prison on the Class A felony counts of assault.

The charges pertain to a high-speed vehicle pursuit June 22, 2019, that began when an officer on patrol in Pierce City spotted a truck parked in front of a car at the armory at 1:40 a.m. with its lights on. As the officer approached, two males ran from the car and jumped in the bed of the truck, where a third male was waiting, while a fourth climbed into the driver's seat and the truck took off at a high speed, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

During the chase, the driver of the pickup truck twice struck the side of the officer's patrol car as he pulled alongside him, according to the affidavit. The truck swung west on Farm Road 2000, and the three males in the bed of the truck began throwing traffic cones, buckets, branches, a hacksaw and a crowbar at the deputy's pursuing vehicle, hitting his windshield and hood.

The occupants were caught and arrested when the truck eventually crashed just after entering Newton County on Holley Road.

Two co-defendants in the case, Colton Davis, who was driving the truck, and Isaac Hamilton, pleaded guilty previously, with Davis receiving suspended 10-year sentences and Hamilton serving 120 days of shock incarceration before being placed on probation.