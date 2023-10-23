Alfred State president: Student 'fighting for his life' in coma after assault on campus

An Alfred State College student assaulted on campus earlier this month is fighting for his life after sustaining severe head injuries in the attack, College President Dr. Steven Mauro said in a video update about the situation posted Sunday.

Authorities said first-year Alfred State student Derek Correa was beaten by four men as he arrived back on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 15.

Four suspects, none of whom attend Alfred State, were arrested by University Police and are being held in the Allegany County jail, officials said.

Mauro said the attack left Correa in a coma.

Mauro: This was a 'senseless act' of violence

In the video statement posted on Alfred State's YouTube channel, Mauro called the alleged assault "the antithesis of everything we love about our valley" and a "senseless act” of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“As a result of this crime, our student sustained severe head trauma and is in a coma. He is fighting for his life," Mauro said, adding, “Violence is never an appropriate response to anything for any reason."

According to University Police, charged with first-degree gang assault were:

Eric R. Plante, 19, of Elmira.

Jayson E. Lewis, 20, of Elmira.

William J. Blye, 20, of Elmira.

Moses N. Scharborough, 19, of Elmira.

Authorities have not detailed a motive for the attack.

Alfred State community rallies around Correa

According to published reports, Correa is a 2023 graduate of Bradford Area High School.

Supporters organized a GoFundMe drive to help Derek Correa's family with expenses related to his hospitalization, raising more than $30,000 of a $50,00 goal as of early Monday.

The fundraiser said Correa began studying at the college in August, pursuing a degree in CNC machinery and “enjoying the college life and being independent. That all changed in a matter of minutes. He is now fighting for his life instead of enjoying it.”

Mauro acknowledged the incident has "shaken us all" and he pledged that Alfred State "will rally behind a young man who is one of us.”

Mauro said Alfred State has received numerous inquiries from outside the college community. According to Mauro, Correa's family said cards and letters for Derek are welcomed.

Mauro said those messages of support may be dropped off at the Alfred State president's office and they will be sent forward to the family.

Mauro said the GoFundMe page will provide updates about Correa's condition as time goes forward.

Alfred State offers safety tips to college community

In the meantime, Alfred State officials are imploring members of the college community to maximize their efforts to stay safe, suggesting the following steps be taken:

Have a phone ready, close at hand, to call police at 911 if confronted by aggression.

Be vigilant watching for unknown persons following you onto campus.

Travel in groups of two or more using the buddy system.

Residence halls are locked 24/7. Upon entering residence halls, make sure doors lock behind you and are never accidentally left ajar.

Once in your room, make sure your door is locked.

Report any suspicious persons or circumstances to University Police immediately – 911 (emergencies) or 607-587-3999.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Alfred State rallies for student seriously injured in Oct. 15 assault