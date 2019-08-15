Algae blooming in popular SC lake could be harmful to people and pets

Algae toxic enough to cause skin rashes and itching are showing up at Lake Wateree, and state regulators are warning swimmers to stay out of areas where the greenish, scummy material is visible in the water.

Lake Wateree, a recreation hot spot north of Columbia, is the only lake in South Carolina known to have toxic levels of algae, a resilient plant that some suspect is growing because of pollution and blistering summer weather.

While there is no blanket advisory against swimming, DHEC is discouraging people from taking a dip in any spot where they see or know about algae. One scientist said toxic algae could affect miles of shoreline at Lake Wateree, a 13,000-acre lake about a half hour’s drive north of Columbia.

The toxic algae outbreak in Lake Wateree has some homeowners and lake users nervous as scientists study the causes and public health threats.

A major concern is not only how the algae affects people, but dogs that might venture into the water. Recent reports attributed the deaths of some dogs to exposure to algae in North Carolina and Georgia lakes. DHEC says it has no information any dogs have died as a result of exposure to algae in South Carolina lakes.

“It’s advised that people and animals not enter water where there is a visible algae bloom,’’ DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said in an email this week. “Lake Wateree, like any natural water body, isn’t a sterile environment and the presence of harmful bacteria, viruses and other organisms that can cause illness is always a possibility.’’

Key questions are what’s causing the algae outbreak and why Lake Wateree is the only major recreational lake in South Carolina with known blooms of harmful algae. DHEC has not found toxic algae in Lake Murray, the Columbia area’s other major recreational lake, officials said. The agency said toxic algae at Lake Wateree were first noticed in 2014.

So far, major water utilities that draw from Lake Wateree have not reported any problems with algae. But “everybody’s got their eye on it,’’ said Michael Hancock, general manager at the Lugoff Elgin Water Authority.

Some people who live on Lake Wateree say they began hearing about harmful algae in the past three to four years, but would like to know more.

Bill Stroup, chairman of the 1,000-member Lake Wateree Association advocacy group, said he stepped in the algae about two years ago while cleaning debris from a cove near his home in the Dutchman’s Creek area. Stroup said he didn’t think much about wading in the water at the time, but his leg later developed a small, uncomfortable rash that he suspects was caused by the algae exposure.

“Over the next couple of hours, I started to have some itching on my leg,’’ he said. “There was a little bit of a rash. Itching and a little bit of pain.’’

Stroup said the itching eventually went away, but he hasn’t forgotten the experience.

“I am careful not to go in that cove now,’’ Stroup said.

Jim Rex, a long-time Lake Wateree homeowner, said he hasn’t noticed the algae in deep parts of the lake, but it is an issue in coves — and that is unsettling. Some people are aware of the algae, but there is not widespread public awareness of the problem at Lake Wateree, he said. He favors posting signs at some problem spots warning of the toxic algae.

“I think a lot of people do not know about it,’’ he said.

The algae, a strain known as lyngbya, attach to the bottom of the lake, and at times, can float to the surface. The algae are unsightly, with a foul odor that people may notice when they get close, said John Ferry, a scientist at the University of South Carolina. Resembling strands of hair, lyngbya algae have clogged the motors of boats that have ventured through mats of the algae.

“It looks like the world’s worst shower-clogged hairball,’’ said Ferry, who is studying the Lake Wateree algae problem. “It can be many feet long.’’

Lake Wateree, a man-made reservoir developed in the early 20th century, is one of the most popular recreational areas in central South Carolina. A state park and hundreds of private homes line its shoreline, which includes Fairfield and Kershaw counties. Popular with anglers, boats are easy to spot on the lake on many summer days.

But Lake Wateree has had problems in the past.

It is at the bottom of the Catawba River, a major waterway that runs from north of Charlotte to the Camden area near Columbia. Some people question whether runoff pollution from the lake’s shoreline, as well as contamination washing down the Catawba from Charlotte, are contributing to water quality problems. Years ago, DHEC began warning people not to eat more than moderate amounts of some Lake Wateree fish because of contamination from PCBs, compounds that can cause cancer.