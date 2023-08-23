Algae blooms keep two Pymatuning State Park beaches closed

Aug. 23—JAMESTOWN — Two of four beaches at Pymatuning State Park remain closed due to algae blooms, according to the park's superintendent.

Jamestown Beach 2 and Linesville Beach have been impacted by a harmful algal bloom, or HAB, in the waters off each beach, Dan Bickel said Tuesday.

"It's frustrating," he said. "With the rains from July and August, ample nutrients (from farm runoff) and warm water, it's just combining to create them."

HABs happen when algae colonies within the water grow out of control.

Jamestown Beach 2, located south of the Jamestown Marina, closed after an algae bloom was noticed Sunday when water samples were being gathered to test for elevated E. coli levels, Bickel said.

E. coli levels at Jamestown Beach 2 are below any advisory level, but the beach was closed due to the noticeable algae bloom. Test results on the algae bloom may not be known for about a week, Bickel said.

Meanwhile, Linesville Beach, located at the northeast end of the lake, still is closed due to algae.

"There are not a lot of toxins, it falls under the advisory level, but there is a high amount of algae," Bickel said. The park awaits test results on new water samples that were gathered Monday, he added.

There are two beaches away from the current HAB areas that are open for swimming: Jamestown Beach 1 and the Jamestown Campground beach, both located north of the Jamestown Marina on the southwest side of the lake.

