Algae task force: DEP says state's new stormwater rule holds line on pollution

Members of the state's Blue-Green Algae Task Force Wednesday got an inside look at Florida's newly adopted stormwater rule, and there seem to still be some concerns among the group of scientists that were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

John Coates, director of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's division of water resource management, told the group that the old rule would call for too many retention ponds and stormwater features for future development.

An alligator cruises through matted cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. The state's Blue-Green Algae Task Force met Wednesday to discuss the Florida's stormwater rule.

"It can't just be about ponds because ponds become very, very expensive," Coates said, talking about costs for new development.

Coates said the stormwater rule uses estimates to gauge how much pollution is flowing into Florida's increasingly ailing waterways.

Pollution loads are estimates, not measurements

Also, developers don't have to actually measure what their property is generating in regards to nutrient pollution.

"It's going to be time-consuming and expensive to actually go out there and measure what's there," Coates said. "So the calculations are what can be expected from the proposed development landscape. It's a tool to set the level or reduction that's going to be needed at that site. We don't require people in this regulatory process to go out and monitor these systems."

More: Icon restored: Missing leg replaced on historic Sanibel Lighthouse

Retention ponds are really small stormwater treatment areas and, when functioning properly, they help remove nutrients generated on a particular piece of property.

Coates said the idea is to "hold the line" with nutrient pollution, to keep development in the future from producing as much as today's landscape does.

"Everybody felt like post (development) would be at or lower and that pre was more achievable and it will drive a portion of what types of lands are being developed or redeveloped," he said. "There was great support of that concept."

DEP says rule is 'cost-effective'

Task force member Valeria Paul said she was concerned that it will be difficult for development in the future to ensure that no additional nutrients are added to waterways when properties are cleared and covered with impervious surfaces, among other stormwater challenges.

"No increase in pre (development) load versus post, is that even possible," she said. "With advanced wastewater treatment, can you really achieve no change in nutrients when you change a landscape in a development way?"

Coates said DEP is giving developers "cost-effective" ways to get through the permitting process.

Task force member Evelyne Gaiser said she too was concerned about the assumption that a project would create little to no extra nutrients when compared to an undeveloped piece of land.

More: Lee implements one-day-a-week irrigation restrictions for unincorporated areas

"We're thinking about what is most protective of the downstream ecosystems and sometimes when I think of post versus pre comparisons, the ongoing activities in the watershed may not be making those goals of downstream waterways," she said. "It seems like the pre versus post comparison can be tricky and I'm not sure how that can be done because there are so many sources."

Coates called the stormwater rule deliberative and that there are competing interests at play.

"Everybody else has competing interests and so there's always a continuum of people who fundamentally understand what we're trying to do with the rule across from people who are not engaged but absolutely passionate about the environment," he said.

Connect with this reporter: Chad Gillis on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: State promises less pollution with future development