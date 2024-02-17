Algansee Township considers options as Quincy Fire asks for $1.2 million for new truck

QUINCY — The cost of replacing a burned Quincy fire truck left Algansee Township officials questioning whether they can afford to stay in the Quincy Fire Association.

Fifteen months after Quincy Engine 32 suffered an electrical fire, Michigan Municipal Liability settled the insurance claim for $668,600, Quincy Village Manager Brittany Butler informed the fire board Thursday night.

Algansee Township Trustee Rod Bassage and Supervisor Russ Jennings at Thursday's Quincy Fire Association board meeting question whether the township can remain a member.

After the wiring harness burned on Engine 32, MML insurance sent the truck to R&R Fire Apparatus in Northville for repairs rather than pay the loss. The repair cost was $22,000.

Quincy Fire refused to accept the repaired truck without an independent third-party evaluation of the repair.

As the fire association considered legal steps, Butler contacted MML management, who agreed to make payment for the total loss.

The check will come when a new truck is purchased.

Fire Chief Mike Sherman wants a $1.2 million new truck, leaving a $447,350 difference for the three members to pay. Quincy Township and the village of Quincy would use $231,374 from its joint fire millage fund.

Algansee needs to pay $147,625 but does not have a millage.

Sherman wants to purchase another Pierce truck from Halt Fire of Wixom, giving the association a $155,567 credit if paid upfront. A 50% down payment earns $117,853 credit. The early payments reduce the total cost of the truck.

The amount is the interest on the payment over the four years before the company can deliver the new truck.

Algansee Supervisor Russ Jennings said his township need fire protection but cannot afford the cost after voters in 2017 rejected a 0.5 mill, 10-year levy.

In the same election, Quincy village and township voters approved 1.25 mills for 10 years.

Trustee Rod Bassage said Algansee approved $86,000, an increase of $10,000, for its share of the new general budget. "We need to figure something out because we're paying a lot of money we don't have," he said.

Looking at other options

Algansee approached the Fremont, Indiana Fire Department about providing service to the southern half of Algansee township. The cost was not set.

Fremont already serves California Township fire and EMS calls for $10,000 annually.

Jennings said Algansee would consider contracting with Quincy for service north of Campbell Road, the middle of Algansee Township.

In March 2019, former Quincy Fire Association member Butler Township gave the one-year notice to withdraw.

Quincy now contracts to serve the southern half of Butler for $30,000 a year.

Butler contracts with Litchfield and Tekonsha for services in the northern two-quarters of the township.

Bassage also asked to reconsider the current by-laws, which does not give withdrawing members any share of the association firehouse, trucks, and equipment assets if they leave.

Butler said members needed to consider the payments like insurance, which provides protection only if there is a loss.

Next steps for association members

Bassage objected to the no-bid purchase of the new truck.

Sherman told the board the department wants to stay with Pierce for new trucks, so firefighters are familiar with truck operations and uniform maintenance.

Pierce was the only bidder when the department purchased its last truck.

Quincy Fire Chief Mike Sherman.

Fire board members will take the purchase proposals back to their boards in March.

The fire board will hold a special March meeting to consider the next steps.

The department will continue to operate a used truck until the decision on the new truck purchase is made.

The department purchased a $69,000 used fire truck using a $24,000 payment from MML for a 12-week truck rental during the repair.

The department spent $45,000 from its capital fund.

The chief said the company that sold the used truck estimated the truck could be resold in another two to three years for $25,000.

