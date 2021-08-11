Algeria forest fires: At least 65 people killed as fires spread

·1 min read
People attempt to put out a fire in the mountainous Tizi Ouzou province, east of Algiers, Algeria August 10, 2021
Residents have been helping firefighters protect their homes

Wildfires tearing through northern Algeria have now killed at least 65 people, including 28 soldiers deployed to help the firefighters.

The blazes in the mountainous Kabylie region are some of the worst in the country's history. Officials have blamed arson for many of them.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning for the victims.

A total of 69 fires were burning on Wednesday, amid a heatwave sweeping across North Africa. The flames have been fanned by strong winds and tinder-dry conditions.

A man looks on as smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region
A man looks on as smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region

In the worst-affected district of Tizi Ouzou, residents have fled and many homes have been destroyed. Many of the victims live in remote villages.

Charred trees are seen following a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Algeria&#39;s Kabylie region
Charred trees are seen following a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Algeria's Kabylie region

Several people have been arrested on suspicion of starting fires, but officials gave no details.

Emergency services have been overstretched and Algeria is nearing a deal with European partners to rent firefighting planes.

On Facebook, there have been calls for volunteer doctors to provide support.

Medics evacuate a clinic during a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region
Medics evacuate a clinic in the forested hills of the Kabylie region

The heatwave is expected to continue across North Africa until the end of the week, with temperatures in Algeria reaching 46C (115F).

A firefighter attempts to put out a fire near a hospital in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers, Algeria August 10
A firefighter attempts to put out a fire near a hospital in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers, Algeria August 10

Fires have caused devastation in several Mediterranean countries in recent days, including Turkey, Greece, Lebanon and Cyprus.

A civil protection rescue worker walks near smoke rising from a forest fire in Tizi Ouzou province
A civil protection rescue worker walks near smoke rising from a forest fire in Tizi Ouzou province

The fires come as the UN released a major report stating that the effects of climate change are even more severe than previously thought.

The report warned that increasingly severe weather patterns that can fuel wildfires, such as heatwaves and droughts, will become more common if action is not taken soon.

A structure burns during wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region
A structure burns during wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region

All pictures are subject to copyright.

