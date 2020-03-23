Algeria imposes curfew in capital

TUNIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Algeria will impose a curfew to combat the coronavirus in the capital Algiers from 7pm-7am and a full lockdown in the town of Blida, centre of the worst outbreak in the country, with both measures starting on Tuesday and lasting for 10 days.

The measures, to be enforced by the army, were announced in a statement by the presidency on Monday and residents of Blida will be able to receive food and other staples by delivery, it said. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, writing by Angus McDowall)