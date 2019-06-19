Algeria security forces to be 'strict' with infiltration of protest marches - defense ministry statement

ALGIERS, June 19 (Reuters) - Algeria's army chief of staff on Wednesday warned that security forces will be "strict" in preventing attempts to infiltrate protest marches demanding reforms and the departure of the ruling elite, the defense ministry said in a statement.

"Strict orders and instructions have been given to the security forces for a rigorous enforcement of the laws in force and to face anyone who tries again to affect the feelings of the Algerians about this sensitive and delicate subject," the statement quoted Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah as saying in a speech at a military base in the southwestern province of Bechar. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Toby Chopra)