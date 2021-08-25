Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Morocco as Tensions Build

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Souhail Karam
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco, citing what it claimed were hostile acts, plunging decades of difficult relations between the North African neighbors to their lowest point since the 1970s.

Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramtane Lamamra, announcing the move Tuesday in a televised press conference, laid out a litany of grievances going back decades, which include alleged Moroccan support for separatists in Algeria and a dispute over the Western Sahara region that Morocco claims. He also cited more recent causes for strain, including allegations of espionage and Morocco’s new ties with Israel.

The move risks escalating tensions in a region already mired in disarray. Algeria’s neighbor, Tunisia, is in the midst of an internal political power fight while Libya is struggling for stability as part of a U.N.-backed push to end nearly a decade of fighting in the OPEC member.

The rift between two key allies of the West may also have implications for a broader fight against terrorism in the region. And it could complicate a pact allowing Algeria to transport gas to Europe via Morocco in exchange for intake that mostly feeds Moroccan gas-fired power plants. The agreement is scheduled to expire in October.

Morocco has consistently carried out “unfriendly, hostile and despicable acts” since Algeria’s 1962 independence, Lamamra said, according to the state-run APS news agency.

He also accused Morocco of supporting two groups Algeria has blamed for devastating wildfires in the country that left at least 90 dead, and of using the Pegasus spyware program, designed by an Israeli company, to spy on its officials.

Algeria Sees Terror Hand in Mob Killing, Wildfires, Ennahar Says

Morocco’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said it “regrets a completely unjustified, but expected decision.” It added that it “categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying” Algeria’s decision to sever diplomatic ties.

Consular services would remain for nationals of either side, the Algerian minister said.

Lamamra, discussing the decision, cited a trip to Morocco by Israel’s foreign minister this month in which the visiting diplomat said Algeria was developing ties with Iran and opposed Israel’s admission to the African Union as an observer. Morocco joined the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Bahrain in striking normalization deals with Israel during the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no comment on Algeria’s move.

But the roots of the ill will run deeper. Among other flashpoints, Algeria has provided a home for years for a movement seeking independence in the Western Sahara region that’s claimed in full by Morocco. The border separating the nations has been closed since 1995.

Polisario Chief Leaves Spain After Stay That Roiled Morocco Ties

“Algeria refuses to submit to unacceptable behaviors and actions” in its relationship with Morocco, Lamamra said.

The decision to cut ties comes a week after Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune, in a meeting with the country’s High Security Council, “stressed that the incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco against Algeria, have required the review of relations,” APS said.

(Recasts and updates with additional comments, Morocco reaction)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tiny Issuer Thinks It Just Got the Edge in Race for Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Valkyrie Investments reckons it just vaulted to the front of the queue for approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for the first U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund thanks to a quirk that allows smaller issuers to file confidentially for new offerings.The Nashville, Tennessee-based firm two months ago sought regulatory permission for a futures-based fund, likely the first company to do so before an onslaught by others following positive comments on the structure by the

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • COVID jab protection wanes within six months - UK researchers

    Protection against COVID-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain. After five to six months, the effectiveness of the Pfizer jab at preventing COVID-19 infection in the month after the second dose fell from 88% to 74%, an analysis of data collected in Britain's ZOE COVID study showed. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, effectiveness fell from 77% to 67% after four to five months.

  • Lebanon agrees to pay World Bank loan to the poor in dollars

    Lebanon’s government agreed Monday to pay tens of thousands of poor families cash assistance in U.S. dollars from a World Bank loan as the country’s economic crisis deepens. The decision comes as Lebanon is expected to end subsidies for fuel by the end of next month, a move that is expected to lead to sharp increases in prices of almost all products. Lebanon’s parliament approved in March a $246 million loan from the World Bank that would provide assistance for more than 160,000 families.

  • U.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the market. "While demand for new homes remains strong, high prices and backlogs in construction will temper sales in the months ahead," said Nancy Vanden Houten, a U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. June's sales pace was revised up to 701,000 units from the previously reported 676,000 units.

  • Nebraska’s one-person town got a new resident, on paper

    The only resident of Nebraska's one-person town was surprised when 2020 census data showed that her town's population had grown.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Claim On Fox News Has Critics Wondering 'What Planet' She's Been On

    "When Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis," Trump's former press secretary said.

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Dominion CEO broke down in front of his kids during Rudy Giuliani's sweaty news conference where he spread conspiracy theories about the company

    Dominion CEO John Poulos told The New York Times he yelled so loudly that his wife and two children came to check on him.

  • The Taliban Now Controls a U.S.-Made Super-Surveillance System

    AFP/Getty ImagesIn Kabul, checkpoints are now manned by Taliban fighters using biometric scanners paid for by the American people to hunt down civilians who worked and fought alongside us, in what should be a reckoning for everyone who sold biometric surveillance as a tool for good.Over the last 20 years, Afghanistan became a technological training ground. It was the place America experimented with new weapons of war, like the Predator drone, often with horrific results. It’s also where we exper

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • Barron Trump's Enrollment in This New School Confirms Melania Isn't Relocating to NYC Just Yet

    Melania Trump isn’t ready to make New York City her home again right now. The former First Lady and son Barron Trump will be remaining at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the upcoming school year, which was confirmed when the 15-year-old’s new private school, Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, sent out a note to parents. ‘We […]

  • Two members of Congress fly to Kabul amid evacuation, stunning State department and military officials

    Officials said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in on a charter craft and were at the Kabul airport for several hours.

  • U.S. VP Harris forges on with Vietnam trip despite mystery 'health incident'

    Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to a health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome. Harris arrived in the Southeast Asian country's capital after a three-hour delay in Singapore that the U.S. government blamed on reports that someone in Hanoi may have been targeted by the Havana syndrome, a condition of unknown origin with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses. The incident upstaged a bid by President Joe Biden's top deputy to woo the allies Washington hopes will help it challenge China's assertive foreign policy in the region.

  • Arizona Supreme Court delays release of election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday that contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to conduct the Maricopa County 2020 election audit would not need to release records from their review by next week.

  • Former NC lawmaker got off easy. No wonder people are losing faith in democracy.

    Former NC legislator should have received more than a slap on the wrist and a $1,000 fine. | Letters to the Editor

  • Trump seeks preliminary injunction in lawsuit against Big Tech companies

    Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in his class-action lawsuit against Big Tech companies, which he accused of "unlawful and Communist-style censorship."

  • Biden’s Blustering His Way Into a Moral and Political Disaster

    AP Photo/Susan WalshJoe Biden was bluffing with a weak hand again. Faced with the prospect that America’s promised retreat from Afghanistan wouldn’t be complete by month’s end, the commander in chief began backtracking on his exit date last week. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay to get them all out,” he told ABC News.But the enemy gets a vote now, thanks to our rush to the exits. The Taliban called him on it, warning that his August 31 deadline—just one week from now!—was

  • Disney cruises joins others, requires vaccine passports. Drop your deadly fight, Gov. DeSantis | Editorial

    Now that Disney Cruise Line has joined Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian in planning to require COVID vaccines for passengers 12 and older, it’s time for Florida’s governor to drop his nonsensical court fight — using our money — to defend the state’s dangerous ban on vaccine passports.