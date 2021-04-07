Algeria to start Russia's Sputnik V vaccine production in September

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia
·1 min read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria will start producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in September in partnership with Moscow, and part of the production will be intended for African countries, the pharmaceutical industry minister said on Wednesday.

The North African country, which already has received 50,000 doses of Sputnik V, said in February it was in talks with Russia to produce the vaccine.

"We must meet the vaccine challenge. We will be ready to produce an Algerian vaccine in September," Lotfi Benbahmed, the minister, said on state radio.

The vaccine will be produced in partnership with state pharmaceutical products firm Saidal in the eastern city of Constantine, Benbahmed said. Saidal will get help from a "leading Indian laboratory specialised in the manufacture of vaccines", Benbahmed added, without naming the laboratory.

"Three committees are working on the transfer of the technology provided by the Russian side," Benbahmed said. "Algeria will have its share and responsibility in the vaccination of the African populations."

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Czech PM names fourth health minister amid Sputnik vaccine strife

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday installed his fourth health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic as a lagging vaccination campaign heightened pressure to use Russia's Sputnik dose. Babis has gone back-and-forth on potentially buying the Sputnik V vaccine prior to European Union approval, an issue other EU nations are pondering due to shortages of registered vaccines. President Milos Zeman, who backs closer Russian and Chinese ties, had sought the sacking of Jan Blatny for his opposition to Sputnik.

  • Exclusive: Germany wants to buy Sputnik COVID vaccine if approved by EU, source says

    Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Commission told health ministers of EU member states on Wednesday that Brussels was not planning to start talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine providers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

  • Europa League draw: How to watch, odds, schedule, predictions

    The UEFA Europa League is down to the quarterfinal stage, with the draw for the last eight and semifinal made as Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United remain in the competition.

  • When can Manchester City win the Premier League title?

    Okay, it is getting to that time of the season again, it is time to get calculators, spreadsheets and other helpful instruments out.

  • European regulator to probe whether Russians were forced to participate in Sputnik vaccine trials: report

    Health regulators in Europe are set to investigate whether volunteers participating in Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine trials were pressured to take part, according to reports. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is already evaluating whether Sputnik V can be used in Europe and it is also expected to investigate whether the vaccine trial adhered to accepted international standards known as “Good Clinical Practice”.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine's causal link to blood clots not proven, says European Medicines Agency

    Vaccine's overall benefits outweigh risks, EMA review into Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine concludes.

  • Slovak drug agency says it cannot back Sputnik V vaccine due to lack of data

    Slovakia's drug watchdog said it has not received sufficient information from the maker of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be able to decide on its benefits and risks for people. The surprise purchase of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine last month, even though the European Union's medicines agency has not approved it for use, forced the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic. But not one dose has been administered while Slovak authorities continue to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the shot.

  • Justin Fields set to throw for teams again next week

    Justin Fields got high marks for his workout at Ohio State’s Pro Day last month and said that he welcomed a chance to work out again for anyone that wasn’t able to make it to that session. That session is set for next week. Fields’ agent told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com that he is set [more]

  • Left-wing party wins Greenland election, opposes big mining project

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Greenland's left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party pledged its opposition to a large rare earth mining project on Wednesday after winning a parliamentary election with more than a third of the votes. The result of Tuesday's election casts doubt on the mining complex at Kvanefjeld in the south of the Arctic island and sends a strong signal to international mining companies wanting to exploit Greenland's vast untapped mineral resources. Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) won 37% of votes, compared to 26% in the last election, overtaking the ruling social democratic Siumut party which secured 29% of votes, according to official results.

  • Goldman bought 75 million pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price: FT

    The purchase equates to nearly a quarter of the value of shares traded in Deliveroo during its first two days as a public company last week, the report https://bit.ly/39ICMJx said, citing Bloomberg data. The share purchase by the bank, when taken together with the "overallotment" option, would mean the bank would have recorded a profit from the food delivery group's declining share price, the report said, adding that most of these profits would be given to Deliveroo as part of an undisclosed agreement. Deliveroo did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman declined to comment.

  • UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry

    British authorities recommended Wednesday that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. The recommendation came as regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people — even though the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots. British authorities recommended that people under 30 be offered alternatives to AstraZeneca.

  • Hunter Biden Claims Position on Burisma Board Served as ‘F***-You To Putin’

    Hunter Biden portrays his work on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings as an asset in U.S. efforts to pressure Russia, in his memoir Beautiful Things released on Tuesday. Biden writes that Burisma served as a “bulwark” against Russian efforts to control Ukrainian natural gas reserves, adding that his family name would serve the U.S. in this regard. “To put it more bluntly: having a Biden on Burisma’s board was a loud and unmistakable f***-you to Putin,” Biden writes. The president’s son expanded on that position in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, adding that he thought Burisma “saw my name as gold” when the company hired him in 2014. “The reason they did was this: right at that time, the Russians had invaded and taken Crimea, and they were after the natural resources,” Biden said. “And I know that Burisma wanted to do one thing: They wanted to create a bulwark against that Russian aggression, they knew they had to expand internationally and into other sectors to diversify and protect themselves.” Biden added, “The Biden name is synonymous with democracy and transparency, and that’s why I said it was gold to them.” Several Obama administration officials raised concerns that Biden’s position on the Burisma board would create the appearance of a conflict of interest, since Joe Biden was tasked by President Obama with coordinating the administration’s Ukraine policy. A Burisma adviser thanked Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet with Joe Biden in 2015, in an email obtained by the New York Post in October 2020. The Biden presidential campaign denied that such a meeting ever took place, but did not deny the veracity of the email.

  • 3 Top Stocks Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying Last Week

    As the downward pressure on tech stocks continued, these shares were on ARK Investment's "most wanted" list.

  • Amnesty International says Russia may be slowly killing Navalny

    Alexei Navalny, the prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is incarcerated in conditions that amount to torture and may slowly be killing him, human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty International said Navalny, who last year was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, was now being subjected to sleep deprivation and did not have access to a doctor he could trust in jail. "Russia, the Russian authorities, may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, told Reuters ahead of the publication of the group's annual report.

  • Navy destroyer USS Johnston, sunk during World War II in 1944, found after 'deepest wreck dive in history'

    The USS Johnston, led by Captain Ernest Evans, sunk in 1944 while protecting an American landing force in the Philippines, according to Naval records.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • GOP lawmakers slam EPA chief over firing of science advisers

    Two House Republicans are demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency provide records related to a decision by the agency's new leader to remove dozens of scientists and other experts from two key advisory boards. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has said the advisers appointed under the Trump administration were overly friendly to business and that his March 31 “reset” of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee would return EPA to its practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts. Regan’s overhaul removed more than 45 members of the two science advisory boards, including some whose terms do not expire this year.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.