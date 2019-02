FILE PHOTO: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Algeria's president Abdelaziz Bouteflika said on Sunday he was planning to run in April's presidential elections, the state news agency APS reported.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)