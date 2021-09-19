ALGO Enjoys 27-Month High as Skybridge Capital Announces $100M Fund

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan James
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BeInCrypto –

After an announcement by SkyBridge Capital CEO, Anthony Scaramucci, regarding the filing of the Algorand fund, the Algorand cryptocurrency climbed to a new 27-month-high of $2.20

Algorand sees correction after yearly high

Algorand has dropped 22% from weekly highs to $2.00, pressuring buyers who bought ALGO at above $2.00, as their positions slowly migrate more and more into the red. If bearish pressure continues, we could see a correction to under $1.86. ALGO hit $2.49 on September 9, up 630% year-to-date. It traded at its highest point in June 2019, surpassing $3.

An announcement by SkyBridge Capital CEO at the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in New York this week, stated that they have submitted an application for a new exchange-traded fund with the U.S. SEC, called the Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF. SkyBridge Capital is an alternative investments firm specializing in hedge fund products and hedge fund advisory solutions. It has over $700M dollars in crypto assets.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police Say They’re Ready For Rally Supporting Jan. 6 Rioters

    The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally in support of rioters imprisoned after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Inside the Coming War Over Digital Currencies—and What It Means for Your Money

    Cryptos are challenging the dollar’s long dominance in world finance. We examine the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital.

  • This is the only iPhone 13 hands-on video on the entire internet right now

    Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series a few days ago, and the four new handsets are already available for preorder online ahead of next week’s release. Like last year, Apple had to hold a virtual press conference to announce the new devices. The pandemic still poses a danger to in-person events. But unlike last year, … The post This is the only iPhone 13 hands-on video on the entire internet right now appeared first on BGR.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • Liam Gallagher shares photo after 'helicopter fall'

    The former Oasis frontman shares an image of his bruised face after playing the Isle of Wight Festival.

  • Vitalik Buterin created a 'fellowship of the ring' to build ethereum. But the founders have a history of feuds and are now competing for crypto dominance.

    Vitalik Buterin has said one of his biggest regrets was "nondiscriminately" choosing seven other founders to help him build ethereum.

  • People Are Sharing The TV Love Triangles That Ended With The Wrong Couple, And The Truth Hurts

    I need to brush up on trigonometry, because these don't add up.View Entire Post ›

  • Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

    Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 2. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rises to Range High

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) yesterday reached the range high where it has been trading since May 2021. If the token breaks out of that area, it could begin a parabolic rise.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • 4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

    Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among the many companies aggressively pursuing growth today, only a handful seem capable of making it through the stock gyrations and hitting the coveted $1 trillion market capitalization by 2035. To be able to get your hands on a potential trillion-dollar company early in the game is a dizzyingly tempting idea, though, so I dug deep into the hundreds of stocks with a market capitalization of more than $100 million to see which ones could go that far. Many use Visa (NYSE: V) cards, but few are aware of the kind of growth the company can enjoy in coming years.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Instead, the better approach is to concentrate on dividend growth. With dividend growth in mind, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors for companies with elite track records that they believe are excellent buys right now. Here's why they tapped 3M (NYSE: MMM), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and American States Water (NYSE: AWR) as the top options for investors looking to add a top-tier dividend stock to their portfolio.

  • China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News

    Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited. China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report https://bloom.bg/39iLhKH said, citing people familiar with the matter. The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.