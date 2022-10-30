Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Algoma Central's (TSE:ALC) stock up by 5.4% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Algoma Central's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Algoma Central is:

15% = CA$100m ÷ CA$668m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Algoma Central's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Algoma Central's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 29%. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 28% net income growth reported by Algoma Central over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Algoma Central's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 36% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Algoma Central fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Algoma Central Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Algoma Central's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 37%, meaning the company retains 63% of its income. So it seems that Algoma Central is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Algoma Central is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Algoma Central has some positive aspects to its business. Particularly, its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely achieved due to the company reinvesting most of its earnings at a decent rate of return, to grow its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Algoma Central visit our risks dashboard for free.

