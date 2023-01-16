Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.18

The board of Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.18 on the 1st of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 4.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Algoma Central's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Algoma Central's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 26.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 69% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.20 total annually to CA$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Algoma Central has impressed us by growing EPS at 27% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Algoma Central Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Algoma Central is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Algoma Central that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

