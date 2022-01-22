Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) shareholders have earned a 15% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) share price is up 33% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. We're also happy to report the stock is up a healthy 26% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Algoma Central

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Algoma Central achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 16% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 6% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.43.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Algoma Central has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Algoma Central the TSR over the last 5 years was 100%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Algoma Central shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 15% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Algoma Central (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • 1 Growth Stock, Down 54%, to Buy for the Long Term

    If you've been watching the stock market lately, you know that the technology sector is in the midst of a persistent sell-off that began in November 2021. Many individual high-growth stocks have plunged by 50% or more, which by definition places them in bear market territory.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • MicroStrategy Plummets as SEC Rejects Its Bitcoin Accounting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedNasdaq 100’s Unrelenting Declines Ring a Dot-Com Bust Alarm BellBad news for the MicroStra

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • The ‘Black Friday’ Crypto Crash That Wiped Out $136B Was Caused By…

    With every top coin suffering the brunt of the crash, here are the possible reasons as to why it happened and what you can expect next.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • Stock Jitters Grow as $3.3 Trillion of Options Expires in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Option expirations of more than $3 trillion are helping stoke market turbulence in a week already defined by the rout in stay-at-home stocks and gyrations in bonds. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Re

  • Memecoin Faithful Aren’t Laughing Anymore With Prices Crashing

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessA widespread selloff in cryptocurrencies saw the most speculative tokens lose significant ground, as risk-averse attitudes pushed investors away fr

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double From Current Levels, Says Analyst

    It’s no secret that new markets, and new industries, offer investors superior return potential. It’s a function of an open field, one in which the high points have yet to be claimed and every move has a greater chance of landing in an advantageous position. One example of this phenomenon is the cannabis industry, and the vistas it has opened for enterprising stock investors. Cannabis isn’t new – but the legal regime is. Numerous states have been legalizing the plant and its extracts in past deca

  • Employee-Owned Publix Offers a Lesson for Other Supermarket Chains

    The Florida grocer has margins that Kroger and Albertsons can only dream of, thanks to its unusual corporate culture.

  • Netflix sheds nearly $50 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.