Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) shareholders have earned a 20% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC), which is up 28%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 21% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 4.9% , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Algoma Central was able to grow its EPS at 31% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 6.17 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Algoma Central has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Algoma Central stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Algoma Central's TSR for the last 3 years was 74%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Algoma Central shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.9% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 12% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Algoma Central better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Algoma Central you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

