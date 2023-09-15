Algona police officer Kevin Cram was shot, killed on duty. Here's what we know so far:

A northern Iowa community has been left shaken after an on-duty officer was shot and killed while trying to make an arrest.

Shooting suspect Kyle Ricke, 43, was arrested in Minnesota after a four-hour manhunt and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Algona police officer Kevin Cram.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far:

Where and when did the Algona police shooting occur?

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona, a few blocks north of the Kossuth County Fairgrounds, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Algona is about 140 miles north of the Des Moines metro at the intersections of Highways 169 and 18. The incident took place near a ravine behind a quiet residential neighborhood on the south side of town.

Algona police officer Kevin Cram was shot Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Algona, Iowa. He died at a local hospital.

What lead to the shooting of officer Kevin Cram?

Cram, 33, was on patrol in Algona, a town of about 5,300 residents, when he was called about an arrest warrant for a harassment charge out of Palo Alto County.

Cram went to a home on Minnesota Street, where he believed Ricke could be, according to Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Mortvedt said it's unclear whether it was Ricke's home or a family member's.

When Cram told Ricke he was going to be placed under arrest, Ricke allegedly shot him with a handgun, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Kossuth County EMS vehicles are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting north of the Kossuth County Fairgrounds on South Minnesota Street on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Algona.

After the shooting, Ricke said "too late mother f-----," according to court documents. Court documents say Ricke also told police "I did it 'cuz I am tired of this s---."

Officers and first responders took Cram to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he died, according to the release. The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Cram.

Mortvedt said he could not say whether there were any other witnesses to the incident as the investigation continues.

How was Kyle Ricke caught?

Ricke fled after the shooting, prompting a four-hour manhunt.

Nearby residents were placed on lockdown during the search, which included drones and police aircraft with law enforcement from Iowa and Minnesota, Mortvedt said.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Stephan Bayens speaks during a press conference at the Kossuth County Election Center on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Algona.

Ricke was found just before midnight in Leavenworth Township, rural Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, according to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff's office. The area is about two hours north of Algona and to the west of Mankato.

Deputies with the office took him into custody and he was booked at the Brown County Jail. He will be brought back to Iowa at a later date, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Details of how police found him are unclear.

What is a Blue Alert in Iowa?

Law enforcement also sent out a Blue Alert, a notification system similar to an Amber Alert but sent to agencies registered with the Iowa Department of Public Safety to help apprehend someone suspected of killing or seriously injuring an officer on duty, according to Iowa law. It is also used if an officer goes missing while working.

What was Kyle Ricke charged with?

Ricke was charged with first-degree murder, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Who was Algona police officer Kevin Cram?

Cram was a police officer in Iowa for 10 years and with the Algona Police Department since 2015, Mortvedt said. He also was a father and husband.

His first boss, Nora Springs Police Chief Jessie Dugan, said Cram was “a great officer and served his community with pride and compassion."

“He was a great friend and coworker. We spent our off-duty time hunting and fishing together. Officer Cram will be missed by all,” Dugan said.

His grandmother Mariann Cram said he likely followed in his brother's footsteps to become a police officer. Steven Cram was an officer in Eagle Grove, she said.

The family is from Corwith, a tiny town just east of Algona.

Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said at a Thursday news conference that Cram was a beacon of light who died a hero.

"The law enforcement community in Kossuth County is hurting, but they are not broken. They are shaken, but they are not broken," Bayens said. "Their hearts are heavy, but they will continue to honor Kevin's legacy by being that beacon of light in their communities."

A memorial is set up outside the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center after the Wednesday night death of Algona police officer Kevin Cram on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Algona.

Who is Kyle Ricke?

Not much is yet known about Ricke, though he appeared in Kossuth County court the same day of the shooting for a charge of third-degree harassment.

According to court documents, an officer on Aug. 23 found 63 unread messages and several missed phone calls over two hours from Ricke to the victim. This happened after the victim told Ricke she no longer wanted contact with him, court documents say.

Four days later, the victim returned to police with more messages from Ricke. He allegedly admitted to contacting her after police warned him not to. Ricke was arrested and charged Aug. 28 and a no contact order was filed the following day.

When is Kevin Cram's funeral?

Plans for Cram's funeral have yet to be released to the public. The Iowa Department of Public Safety plans to share more information soon.

