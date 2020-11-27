Fineqia Announces Votes at Its 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or "Meeting") held on November 25, 2020. A total of 454,875,752 common shares representing 59.85% of the issued shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

"The Company is pleased to announce the achievement of proxies for more than 59.85% with 98.43-99.99% voting 'for' the resolutions," said Company CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar.

Election of Directors 2020

The number of Directors of the Company has been fixed at four (4) for the year. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 449,241,656 768,992 0% 98.76% 1.24% 0%

All four (4) nominees listed in the information circular for the Meeting were elected as Directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against Withheld / Abstain For Against Withheld / Abstain Bundeep Singh Rangar 448,432,148 0 1,578,500 98.58% 0% 1.42% Stephen John McCann 447,713,156 0 2,297,492 98.43% 0% 1.57% Martin Graham 447,738,156 0 2,272,492 98.43% 0% 1.57% Brij Chadda 447,768,656 0 2,241,992 98.44% 0% 1.56%

Appointment of Auditors 2020

McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 454,825,752 0 50,000 99.99% 0% 0.01%

Approval of Rolling Stock Option Plan 2020

The resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the Company's 20% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain 447,711,934 2,298,714 0 98.43% 1.57% 0%

Trading update 2020

After the formal end to the AGM, Martin Graham, chairman of Fineqia International Inc., reported a trading update to the meeting.

'Fineqia has had a challenging year for reasons known to us all.

Our strategy is driven by the belief that capital markets will increasingly be driven by technology which will deliver massive efficiencies particularly in back end processes.

There have been two key developments during 2020.

We made a number of strategic investments in technology driven companies to create long term business opportunities and deepen our understanding especially around key parts of blockchain infrastructure. Two of our companies have made particular progress.

Nivaura Ltd, a company providing technology for automating debt issuance which now has the London Stock Exchange Group Plc as an investor and Wave Financial, LLC, a leading digital asset fund manager.

The key part of our operating business is our digital platform which helps drive efficiency throughout the fundraising process for high quality debt and other securities issues.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. It recently announced the incorporation of blockchain technologies to achieve these objectives. For more information visit: https://investors.fineqia.com/news.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

