Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Algonquin Power & Utilities' (TSE:AQN) stock is up by 7.7% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Algonquin Power & Utilities' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Algonquin Power & Utilities is:

8.8% = US$616m ÷ US$7.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.09.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Algonquin Power & Utilities' Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

On the face of it, Algonquin Power & Utilities' ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.9%, we may spare it some thought. Looking at Algonquin Power & Utilities' exceptional 53% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Algonquin Power & Utilities' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AQN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Algonquin Power & Utilities Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (implying that it keeps only 40% of profits) for Algonquin Power & Utilities suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Algonquin Power & Utilities has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 93% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Algonquin Power & Utilities certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

