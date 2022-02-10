Algorand appoints new CEO Staci Warden

Algorand has appointed former JPMorgan high-flyer Staci Warden as its new CEO.

Warden has been a member of the Algorand Foundation Board since September 2021 following a glittering career with JPMorgan, the Nasdaq stock exchange, and the US Treasury Department.

Algorand is actively targeting ecosystem growth in niches such as global crypto payment platforms, DeFi and NFTs. It is hoped Warden’s appointment will catalyse this expansion.

Speaking on the ALGO appointment, Staci Warden highlighted opportunities in the developing world alongside a commitment to the future of DeFi.

“I am excited to build on everything the Foundation has achieved to date, and will be focused on scaling our commitment to our community and our global partners,” she said.

“1.7 billion people in the world do not have access to finance, and the Algorand protocol has the speed, the security, and the decentralisation to address the problem of global financial inclusion at scale.

“By both ratcheting up our global ambitions as well as doubling down on our commitment to the DeFi ecosystem, I know that we will deliver tremendous value for both the Algorand ecosystem as a whole and the end-users it supports.”

Warden appointment follows Sean Lee exit

The appointment of a new CEO marks an end to the leadership of outgoing Algorand CEO Sean Lee.

Lee served as CEO of the blockchain for 18 months and played a pivotal role in cementing Algorand’s market position throughout the sensational explosion in crypto markets in 2021.

During his time at the helm of Algorand, Lee prioritised community governance and sewed the seeds for the future of the ALGO ecosystem through the Accelerated Vesting program and launch of Viridis and Aeneas DeFi funding programs.

Commenting on his departure, Lee revealed he will be moving on to other projects in the crypto industry.

“I’ve decided to leave the Algorand Foundation to pursue new opportunities in the blockchain space,” said Lee.

“Seeing the transformative potential of the applications being built on Algorand, now is the time for me to explore those avenues.

“I have deep confidence in Staci’s ability to lead the Algorand Foundation and the Algorand ecosystem through its next growth phase.”