Alhambra news, Dec. 13 edition

First Baptist Church

This year’s Christmas Cantata will be presented Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10:15 a.m.

The Christmas Eve service will be held Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. There will be no service on Monday, Dec. 25.

Salem United Church of Christ

Christmas Eve services will begin with worship at 10 a.m. Candlelight service is at 11 p.m.with Communion and Christmas Day worship at 9 a.m. with Communion.

Center School PTO

The Center School PTO officers will be on hand at this year’s Christmas program Monday, Dec. 18, to offer parents the opportunity to purchase Raise Right gift cards.

The cards sell for the face value of the card.

Gift cards are available to purchase for $10 to Dunkin, Starbucks, Panera, Target, Walmart, Domino’s, and Bath & Body Works.

We also have $25 gift cards to Target, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Red Robin, Walmart, Amazon and Old Navy.

Thanks for supporting the Center Schools PTO!

Jubilee 175th Committee New Years Eve Dance

Ring in the new year at the 175th anniversary New Year’s Eve dance in the Firemen’s Hall at the Township Park.

The dance will be held Sunday, Dec. 31, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

Baywolf will play from 8 p.m. to midnight.

There will be a breakfast served at 10:30 p.m.

Contact Marsha at 618-593-8128 for tickets.

Alhambra Jaycees and Cheers Winter Jam 2024

Winter Jam Dance will be hosted by the Alhambra Jaycees on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Park in the Firemen’s Hall.

Music will be provided by the Cheers Band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Dance to the eclectic array of music from pop to rock with some country thrown in.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

Also for the evening’s entertainment there will be 50/50 tickets, basket raffles, Cooler of Booze to win and the ever popular Big 6 Wheel.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

Dec. 13: David and Britney Weiks

Dec. 14: Howie and Marilyn Eyman

Dec. 18: Irving and Lorena Gray

Birthdays

Dec. 13: Lessy Mullen, Alice Stille, Tyler Hunsche, Erin Sander

Dec. 14: Ed Odle

Dec. 15: Valerie Nicoson, Sharon Kaufman, Mike Stumpf, Doris Driscoll, Brenda Henschen

Dec. 16: Gary Henschen, Jim Reagan

Dec. 17: Joshua Beaver, Ryan Haselhorst, Dacoda Reichmann

Dec. 18: Valerie Klenke, Edith Kaufman, Brent Suhre, Liam Thornton, Monica Cruthis, Alexis Gibbons

Dec. 19: Keith Maguire, Avery Field, Ron Schmidt

Dec. 20: Bret Zeller, Gena Stout, Galena Riepshoff, Barbie Meguire