Alhambra news, Dec. 13 edition
First Baptist Church
This year’s Christmas Cantata will be presented Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10:15 a.m.
The Christmas Eve service will be held Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. There will be no service on Monday, Dec. 25.
Salem United Church of Christ
Christmas Eve services will begin with worship at 10 a.m. Candlelight service is at 11 p.m.with Communion and Christmas Day worship at 9 a.m. with Communion.
Center School PTO
The Center School PTO officers will be on hand at this year’s Christmas program Monday, Dec. 18, to offer parents the opportunity to purchase Raise Right gift cards.
The cards sell for the face value of the card.
Gift cards are available to purchase for $10 to Dunkin, Starbucks, Panera, Target, Walmart, Domino’s, and Bath & Body Works.
We also have $25 gift cards to Target, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Red Robin, Walmart, Amazon and Old Navy.
Thanks for supporting the Center Schools PTO!
Jubilee 175th Committee New Years Eve Dance
Ring in the new year at the 175th anniversary New Year’s Eve dance in the Firemen’s Hall at the Township Park.
The dance will be held Sunday, Dec. 31, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.
Baywolf will play from 8 p.m. to midnight.
There will be a breakfast served at 10:30 p.m.
Contact Marsha at 618-593-8128 for tickets.
Alhambra Jaycees and Cheers Winter Jam 2024
Winter Jam Dance will be hosted by the Alhambra Jaycees on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Park in the Firemen’s Hall.
Music will be provided by the Cheers Band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Dance to the eclectic array of music from pop to rock with some country thrown in.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.
Also for the evening’s entertainment there will be 50/50 tickets, basket raffles, Cooler of Booze to win and the ever popular Big 6 Wheel.
Special Occasions
Anniversaries
Dec. 13: David and Britney Weiks
Dec. 14: Howie and Marilyn Eyman
Dec. 18: Irving and Lorena Gray
Birthdays
Dec. 13: Lessy Mullen, Alice Stille, Tyler Hunsche, Erin Sander
Dec. 14: Ed Odle
Dec. 15: Valerie Nicoson, Sharon Kaufman, Mike Stumpf, Doris Driscoll, Brenda Henschen
Dec. 16: Gary Henschen, Jim Reagan
Dec. 17: Joshua Beaver, Ryan Haselhorst, Dacoda Reichmann
Dec. 18: Valerie Klenke, Edith Kaufman, Brent Suhre, Liam Thornton, Monica Cruthis, Alexis Gibbons
Dec. 19: Keith Maguire, Avery Field, Ron Schmidt
Dec. 20: Bret Zeller, Gena Stout, Galena Riepshoff, Barbie Meguire