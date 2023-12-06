Alhambra news, Dec. 6 edition

Alhambra Primary

The Christmas Program for grades K-3 will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, with the kindergarten and first grade performing at 6:30 p.m. and the second and third grade at 7:30 p.m. The pre-K program will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, school will dismiss at 2:20 and school will resume on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Center School PTO

The Center School PTO officers will be on hand at this year’s Christmas program to offer parents the opportunity to purchase Raise Right gift cards.

The cards sell for the face value of the card.

Gift cards are available to purchase for $10 to Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera, Target, Walmart, Domino’s, and Bath & Body Works.

We also have $25 gift cards to Target, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Red Robin, Walmart, Amazon, and Old Navy.

Thanks for supporting the Center Schools PTO.

Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department

This week’s firemen’s meeting was hands-on as they had the opportunity to train on auto extrication and vehicle stabilization.

It was a great training and important to the community that our fire department keeps up-to-date with the many new techniques that are being used by professional firefighters.

New members are always welcomed and will be trained.

If you are 18 or older, come join the Alhambra Fire Department and possibly make a difference in someone’s life.

Salem Church Happenings

The Women’s Guild and Men’s Fellowship will enjoy a fun-filled evening on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Members are asked to bring any game that they wish to play and either cookies or a dessert to share with others.

New Year’s Eve Dance

A New Year’s Eve dance is planned at the Firemen’s Hall at the Township Park.

The dance will be held Sunday, Dec. 31, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

Baywolf will play from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be a breakfast served at 10:30 p.m.

Contact Marsha at 618-593-8128 for tickets.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

Dec. 7: Steve and Toni Rozanski

Dec. 13: David and Britney Weiks

Dec. 14: Howie and Marilyn Eyman

Birthdays

Dec. 5: Ethel Hosto, Anna Renken, Alex Schneider, Adam Gillison, Victoria Lynn, Harper Henschen

Dec. 6: Katie Quade, Kathi Holtgrave

Dec. 7: Kim Reckman, Mike Henschen

Dec. 8: Carter Stumpf, Karen Knackstedt, Beverly Showalter

Dec. 9: Christopher Watson

Dec. 10: Jeff Hurst Jr.

Dec. 11: Charlie Seest, Angelique Tillerson, Kara Kelso, Samantha Green

Dec. 13: Lessy Mullen, Alice Stille, Tyler Hunsche, Erin Sander