Alhambra news, Jan. 3 edition

Christmas Tree Disposal

Residents may take their Christmas trees to the village shed at 421 Elm St. for disposal by the village.

This is only for the disposal of what was once a live tree.

All lights, garland and ornaments must be removed before putting the tree out for recycling.

Community Club Scholarship for 2024

The Alhambra Community Club Scholarship application will soon be available for the 2023-2024 school year.

We are looking for applicants who are Alhambra residents going into any continuing education program and have an outstanding record of volunteerism.

Seniors Invited to Join

Seniors interested in scholarship programs that have not taken part in any community service programs may think about becoming a member of a local church, community club, Jaycees organization or possibly becoming a volunteer firemen.

All are open to men and women and young people are welcome and needed with or without college.

Rose Parade Features Illinois Float

This year Rose Parade will sport two familiar iconic symbols from our area.

The Brooks Catsup bottle from Collinsville and the Pink Elephant from Livingston will be featured on the Illinois float.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

Jan. 7: Michael and Valerie Nicoson

Jan. 11: Greg and Dawn Reinhardt, Earl and Doris Klenke

Birthdays

Jan. 4: Eva Babic, Tim Stille, Scott Trauernicht, Jake Esmon

Jan. 5: Theresa Piskackova, Violet Schlechte, Carlie Lutes

Jan. 6: Barb Randle, Deanna Dauderman, Amber Koch, Reagan Adolph, Bradey McKinley

Jan. 7: Gene Lotter, Michael Nicoson

Jan. 8: John Reinacher, Sandy Mullen

Jan. 9: Craig Henschen, Allison Semanisin, Mindy Suhre, Ian Grandame

Jan. 10: Lorene Uhe, Linda Uhe, Rick Allen, Diana Donohoo, Jared Abert, Kerri Reilson, Jack Menendez

Jan. 11: Reverend Jeremy Woods, Gerri Dennison, Bill Prott, Neal Parker, Caitlyn Burton