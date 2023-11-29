Alhambra news, Nov. 29 edition

Hitz Home Christmas Tasting Bee

The Tasting Bee will be held Friday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. in the activity/dining room at the Hitz Home.

A variety of meats will be provided, and those attending are asked to bring a dish with their favorite Christmas appetizer, dish or dessert to add to the meal.

The cost of the event is $7 per person and includes a delicious meal, silent auction, music program and raffle prizes.

Prizes include a hand quilted quilt, and raffle tickets include $25 gift certificates to: Aldi, Slots-n-Slices, Big R, Target, Maedge’s Restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart, Diamond Mineral Springs.

Salem Church Totenfest Service

Salem Church congregation held its annual Totenfest service Sunday in memory of the members of the congregation who passed away this year.

Those remembered during this special service were Billy Vann, Merilee Mindrup, Tyler Verson, Lela Skelton, David Zimmerman and LaVerne Bloemker.

Hitz Apple Butter

Hitz Home still has several pints of their apple butter for sale. The cost of a pint is $7.

Call 618-488-2355 to order, or call Patty Uhe 618-792-3829 if you would like to purchase and cannot pick it up.

Alhambra Primary Calendar of Events

Dec.1: School will dismiss at 11:50 a.m. There will be no pre-K classes that day.

Dec. 18 will be the Christmas Program for grades K-3, with the Kindergarten and first grade performing at 6:30 p.m. and the second and third grade at 7:30 p.m.

The pre-K program will be held Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 20: School will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. School will resume on Jan. 4, 2024.

