Ali Spice case: Judge sets $335,000 bond for wrong-way driver

A judge has set a $335,000 bond for Thomas Petry, the wrong-way driver who court records show fled the scene after the pickup he was driving crashed into a car, killing popular Tik Tok personality Ali-Spice and two others.

Petry, 54, of Orange City, has been held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail since his arrest on April 7. Petry was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and other charges.

Petry was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck going westbound in the eastbound lane of State Road 44 just east of Interstate 4 on Dec. 11 when the truck crashed head-on into an Infiniti Q50, investigators said.

Killed in the crash in the Infiniti were Alexandra Dulin, 21, also known as Ali Spice on TikTok to almost a million followers, Kyle Jacob Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach, and Ava Fellerman, 20, of Treasure Island.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols noted that Petry was entitled to bond under the law and she did not see anything legally that would preclude him from getting it. She set bond at $335,000 and also required Petry to adhere to a number of conditions, including random urinalysis. He is also required to stay away from bars and restaurants that have a bar.

Devin Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, was driving the Infiniti and suffered serious injuries. Perkins was going 100 mph and also had tested positive for THC and alcohol, according to a charging affidavit.

Perkins was also arrested on April 7 and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving-serious bodily injury. Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday on $80,000 bail.

Perkins' family, along with Dulin's and Moser's family members, asked the judge to set a bond for Perkins so he could be released. Fellerman's family did not testify at the hearing Thursday.

Petry's attorney, Richard Zaleski Jr., wrote in a motion for bond that Petry has no criminal history and has ties to the community.

