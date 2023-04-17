Ali Wong Vented About Her "Beef" With Getting Asian Food With Non-Asian People On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," And She's Not Wrong
Well, she's not wrong...
A Prion Disease Spread by Ingesting Human Brain Matter
During the third round, CBS trained one its cameras far off into the distance to zero in on a large airplane
Insider's writer has reviewed hotels for 25 years but thought the rooms, amenities, and service at the Capella in Sydney was the best he's ever seen.
[This story contains spoilers for Succession season four episode four, “Honeymoon States.”] The king is dead. Long live the king, and the other king. After killing Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the third episode of its final season, Succession closed its fourth week by addressing a different series-defining matter: Who will lead Waystar Royco in […]
The post got over 2 million likes, but eagle-eyed fans also felt something was off.
"I'm not for destroying an American, an iconic company, for something like this," Trump told his audience on a recent broadcast of his podcast.
The pair were romantically linked in November 2019 after making their red-carpet debut at the LACMA Art and Film Festival.
And she shared some sage advice with her fans.
In the final moments of this week’s “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live,” co-anchor Michael Che used the sketch show’s platform to address recent legislation in Republican-dominated states like Florida, Kansas and Missouri, which would heavily restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. “Since the start of this year, over 400 anti-LGBTQ bills have been […]
After a two-week boycott by conservatives enraged over a can of Bud Light commemorating transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney, the chief executive of Anheuser-Busch issued a vaguely apologetic statement Friday and satisfied seemingly no one. "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," Brendan Whitworth wrote in an open letter published on the company's Twitter account. Full of allusions to his military service a
“Harry would have deeply regretted not attending the ceremony.”
The record for the world's largest afro again belongs to Avein Dugas. Dugas' natural hairstyle is bigger than her previous record-setting afros.
At least we got a hug out of it.
When Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles (now King Charles III) divorced back in the 1990s, it was one of the biggest scandals at the time. The couple officially separated in 1992, and Charles publicly admitted to his infidelity in 1994 (a la the iconic revenge dress), and then the divorce was finalized in 1996.
Dear neighbors: I see some are asking why I put three cases of Bud Light on a folding table in my backyard then shot them to shreds with my AR-15.
Another week, another social media aesthetic. And supermodel Gisele has this one nailed.
As we see more celebrities and people in general reversing cosmetic procedures, experts say you might see some differences in your body after lip or face fillers are dissolved or implants are removed.View Entire Post ›
Here are the finest 'fits from the festival.
Whoopi Goldberg and her cohosts on ABC’s The View weighed in today on the recent Budweiser controversies, reminding the beer-maker that, as the show’s Ana Navarro said, members of the LGBTQ community “are Americans too.” The conversation follows recent conservative backlash to backlash and boycott calls over Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. […]
In a rare interview, Morgan Freeman has expressed his distaste for both the premise of ‘Black History Month’ and the term ‘African-American.’ Speaking to The Times in London on the eve of his new film A Good Person, Freeman said: “Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” […]