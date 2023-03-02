Alibaba and Ant venture to launch RISC-V chips for payments

·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding's chip unit T-Head and Alipay, the payment service under Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group, will release computing chips for secure payments based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture, the two entities said.

The development comes as Chinese companies continue to invest heavily in chips, in the wake of U.S. export restrictions targeting China's semiconductor sector.

The chip will be embedded in hardware devices and used to enhance mobile payments, which are popular in China via the use of QR codes, Alipay and T-Head said on Thursday.

An Alipay spokesperson gave no date for the release of the chips, but said it would be placed in commercially available hardware devices soon, adding that the chips would be produced in collaboration with other chip-design companies.

T-Head, a unit under Alibaba's cloud computing division, first unveiled its Xuantie series of RISC-V-based core processors in 2019.

Alibaba is one of several Chinese tech companies to pour research and development resources into RISC-V, an alternate chip architecture. The dominant architecture for most mobile computing chips is from UK-based Arm Ltd.

The open-source nature of RISC-V's design in theory makes it less susceptible to export restrictions.

Alibaba unveiled the chip at an event, which the company said was its first "Xuantie RISC-V Developer Ecosystem Conference".

Representatives from companies including Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp and Imagination Technologies were present at the event, Alibaba said in a press release.

In 2019, Washington imposed export restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which threw the company's access to ARM designs in limbo.

In late 2022, the United States launched similar export restrictions on Chinese chip fabs and research labs.

Against this backdrop, the enthusiasm for RISC-V in China has grown, with more and more Chinese companies joining consortiums for the architecture.

At Thursday's event, Ni Guangnan, a renowned computer scientist at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, described China as the "backbone" of RISC-V.

"China's chip industry and the entire chip ecosystem will increasingly focus on the RISC-V architecture," he said, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • India's Adani secures $3 billion credit from sovereign wealth fund -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -India's Adani Group has told creditors it has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the embattled conglomerate seeks to ease debt concerns after a short-seller attack. The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be increased to $5 billion, the sources said, citing a memo that was circulated to participants as highlights of a three-day investor roadshow that ended on Wednesday. The identity of the sovereign wealth fund was not disclosed in the memo.

  • Alibaba Stock’s Recovery Has Momentum. This Is One Potential Risk.

    Solid quarterly earnings have spurred optimism over Alibaba among analysts. But an unnerving development involving a tech financier may warrant caution.

  • Giants are suddenly a QB coach factory

    The New York Giants are suddenly churning out quarterbacks coaches at a rapid pace, including Davis Webb and Alex Tanney.

  • Turkey's quakes revive concern for northwestern industrial hub

    Earthquakes in southeastern Turkey that destroyed cities and killed 44,000 people have prompted authorities to look again at how the quake-prone nation might cope with a similar tremor in Turkey's densely populated, northwestern industrial heartland. Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city with a population of 16 million and the country's commercial engine, lies near fault lines that criss-cross the country. Two earthquakes three months apart killed nearly 20,000 in the northwest in 1999.

  • Israel urges Brazil to undock Iranian warships

    Israel on Thursday criticised Brazil's decision to grant berth to two Iranian warships in the face of U.S. pressure, and urged President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government to send them away. Reuters reported that Brazil had declined to admit them in January, in a gesture from Lula as he flew to Washington to meet U.S. President Joe Biden. Israel and Iran have been locked in a Cold War-style conflict for decades, which has included mutual accusations of maritime sabotage, even as Tehran faces intensified global pressure over its nuclear programme and regional conduct.

  • Owner of popular Roswell restaurant accused of child sex crimes

    The owner of a popular Roswell restaurant is now facing charges of sexually abusing teenagers.

  • Britain's Nationwide curbs cryptocurrency purchases by customers

    Britain's Nationwide Building Society has restricted customers' ability to buy cryptocurrencies, the lender said in an email to its members on Thursday. Natwest Group introduced restrictions in 2021.

  • Elon Musk's 'Master Plan' for Tesla fails to charge up investors

    However, the event, where Musk revealed the EV maker's 'Master Plan 3', was short on details about the timeline or any new Tesla products. "The markets were primed for a big announcement, perhaps on something like a more affordable new model," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Tesla's events have created a stir on the internet in the past, with Musk's dance moves at the opening of the company's Berlin plant in 2022 and an event in China in 2020 going viral on social media.

  • Ukraine requested 128 F-16s from United States

    Should Washington deiced to supply Ukraine with F-16 aircraft, it would take at least 18 months for them to be delivered, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl, said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Feb. 28.

  • Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - U.S. official

    Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days," a top U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect. Back in 2018, when the previous administration decided to leave the JCPOA it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb's worth of fissile material.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pet Project Is About to Lose a Lot More Money

    An internal presentation at Meta Platforms illuminated the company's plans for the future of its Quest headset — and its plan to pay for all the new advancements. Meta's Quest 3 headset will be remarkably thinner and more powerful than its predecessor, the Quest 2, tech news site The Verge reported. Meta's Vice President for VR Mark Rabkin emphasized to employees the need to prove to consumers that the extra features are worth the markup.

  • Ethereum Says ERC-4337 Deployed, Tested, Beginning Era of Smart Accounts

    The news of the upgrade, via the deployment of ERC-4337 as a smart contract, will be shared at an ETHDenver-related event, known as WalletCon.

  • Meta can’t keep people interested in its headsets: Report

    Meta reportedly can't get people to stick with their Oculus headsets.

  • Chinese phone makers emerge from Huawei's shadow

    Western governments are falling over each other to restrict social media platform TikTok, but Chinese firms are still huge in sectors from smartphones to network equipment and are only looking to grow.They are seeking to fill the hole left by Huawei, which scaled back its smartphone business in 2020 to concentrate on other sectors like network equipment.

  • Jack Dorsey’s New 'Decentralized' Twitter Hits the App Store

    Twitter users could have the chance to pivot to an upcoming rival social media app, Bluesky, which launched its Beta test on Apple’s app store Tuesday. Former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey is the mastermind behind Bluesky, which he announced he would be focusing on after Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October of last year.

  • iPhone users will soon be able to send iMessages through their PCs

    A small number of Windows Insiders are getting a preview of Microsoft's Phone Link for iOS, which supports sending and receiving iMessages on PCs.

  • OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is making its ChatGPT tool available to companies to incorporate into their own apps as it seeks commercial uses for the wildly popular chatbot.The company, which introduced ChatGPT to the public in November, is now offering paid access for businesses and developers who want to use the software’s ability to answer questions and generate text in their own applications and products. Customers will be able to hook their apps into ChatGPT’s application programming interface, gi

  • How to Get iMessage on Windows

    iMessage is Apple’s golden goose, ensuring many iOS users never dare stray from the Apple ecosystem, lest we end up a dreaded green text on someone else’s iPhone. Luckily, the times are a-changin’, and it is not longer entirely up to Apple which devices we can use to send and receive iMessages. While Android remains an iMessage-free platform for the moment, you can now blue-bubble message your iPhone friends from your Windows PC.

  • The best soundbars for 2023

    Here’s a list of the best soundbars you can buy as chosen by Engadget editors, plus tips on what to look for while shopping.

  • 2025 Buick Electra E5 Interior Revealed with 30-inch OLED Screen

    Our first look at the Electra E5's cabin is of the Chinese version, but we expect it to look a lot like the forthcoming America one.