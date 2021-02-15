Alibaba (BABA): A Detractor for Miller Value Partners’ Portfolio in Q4’20
Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its ‘Opportunity Equity’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A net return of 35.4% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 12.15% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.
Miller Value Partners, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) was a top detractor for their portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2020. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is an e-commerce company that currently has a $730.4 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, BABA delivered a 2.69% return and settled at $267.85 per share at the closing of February 12th.
Here is what Miller Value Partners has to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited in their Q4 2020 investor letter:
"Alibaba (BABA) had quite the quarter rising up to a high of $317 in October only to end the quarter down 20% after the delay of the Ant IPO and the announced investigations by the Chinese government into monopolistic practices at the firm. There was additional pressure on the stock as the US House of Representatives passed a bill that threatens to delist Chinese companies from US exchanges unless US regulators are able to inspect their financial audits within three years. During the quarter, the company increased their share buyback program from $6B to $10B. The company report second quarter FY21 results that were largely in-line with expectations. The company reported revs of Rmb155.1B (USD 23.9B) slightly beating consensus of Rmb 153.9B (USD 23.7B) and adjusted EBITDA of Rmb 47.5B (USD 7.3B) versus 41.3B (USD 6.3B). The company maintained full year guidance for revenues of Rmb 650B (USD 100.3B)."
Christopher Penler / Shutterstock.com
Just recently, we published an article about Polen Capital Management's Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) investment thesis. BABA delivered a 21.96% return in the past 12 months.
Our calculations show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) ranks 4th in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.
Video: Top 5 Stocks Among Hedge Funds
https://youtu.be/OgBhPDmWMtI
At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.