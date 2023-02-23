Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Alibaba logo
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.

The company has weathered a weak economy in China, which only last December lifted its zero-COVID policy after three years.

Revenue rose 2% to 247.76 billion yuan ($35.92 billion) for its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.

U.S. shares of Alibaba were indicated up 6.1% in pre-market trade, while Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc were both seen up about 3%.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy grew 3% in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 69% to 46.82 billion yuan from 27.69 billion a year earlier.

Retail spending in China is expected to remain weak for the first part of the year, though analysts expect that stimulus policies and eventual release of consumer savings will occur around springtime.

Alibaba's customer management revenue, which tracks payments from vendors and is the company's largest sales segment, fell 9% year on year.

The key metric, which makes up the bulk of Alibaba's total revenue, has been stalling. On top of a sluggish economy, the company is also looking upward from a regulatory crackdown that began in late 2020.

Founder Jack Ma, who has receded from the public spotlight since the start of the crackdown, has been spending much of his time outside China in places such as Japan and Australia, according to media reports.

In January, Ma relinquished control of Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba and a key target for Beijing regulators.

Ant, which is 33% owned by Alibaba, logged a profit of 3.05 billion yuan for the quarter ending in late September, down 82.7% year on year. Alibaba reports its profit from Ant Group one quarter in arrears.

Chinese authorities, who have been seeking to restore private sector confidence and spur economic activity, have said that they will step up support for private firms and ease the crackdown.

Earlier this month Alibaba said it was developing a ChatGPT-like AI tool, which it was testing internally at the company, amid global enthusiasm for the OpenAi chatbot.

A bevy of other Chinese tech giants and research institutes, including Baidu and JD.com are also developing similar platforms.

($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna sticks to $5 billion sales view for COVID shot despite solid Q4

    Sales of the vaccine, Moderna's sole commercial product, were expected to fall sharply this year from $18.4 billion in 2022 as most people globally have received their shots and boosters, while governments and other agencies cut purchases. Moderna's forecast was lower than Refinitiv estimates of $6.98 billion even though its COVID vaccine sales of $4.86 billion in the fourth quarter were slightly higher than estimates of $4.84 billion.

  • 3 dead, including News 13 journalist and 9-year-old, in Orange County shootings

    A Spectrum 13 News reporter and photographer covering a homicide investigation in Pine Hills were among those shot in a spree that left three dead

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.73% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

    Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska gave a video tour of human rights violations in the country following Russia’s invasion almost a year ago, telling a U.N. meeting Wednesday: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.” At a meeting on “Gross Human Rights Violations Due To The Aggression Against Ukraine” organized by the Kyiv government, Zelenska also pointed to ill-treated emaciated Ukrainian prisoners of war, and the thousands of children Russia has taken from Ukraine and the reported adoption of some of them by Russian families.

  • China bans ChatGPT over fears AI would criticise Xi Jinping

    China has blocked access to ChatGPT amid claims from Beijing that the artificial intelligence chatbot spreads Western propaganda and is critical of government officials including president Xi Jinping.

  • Alibaba Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat. Chinese Lockdowns Still Weighed.

    The Chinese tech company faced down Covid-19 lockdowns through the end of 2022, which have weighed on growth at Alibaba and across China's economy.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    These artificial intelligence-powered growth stocks could help patient investors turn a profit in the market.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • Intel Cuts Dividend by 66% and Reiterates Forecast

    Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Dip is Over

    Energy prices are still high, but these midstream stocks have basically stalled, resulting in very high yields.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Audi

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You Can Confidently Pay a Premium For and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are all the rage -- but not all next-big-thing investments are worth buying.