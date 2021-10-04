Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

TipRanks
·2 min read

“One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow.

Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another well-worn phrase - too big for their own boots.

These factors are a concern for Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler. While long-term, the 5-star analyst remains “positive” on Alibaba, with the stock’s year-long descent (down 52% over the past 12 months) providing an “attractive” valuation, the analyst says, “recovery in shares could take longer.”

While the constantly changing regulatory landscape is difficult to navigate and is an overhang due to general uncertainty, the slowing growth is more tangible and evident in the numbers.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, in the September quarter (based on quarter-to-date data), China eCommerce growth has slowed to ~8% year-over-year. This follows on from roughly 13% growth in the June quarter and ~26% in the March quarter.

Ecommerce growth has come under pressure from several directions; covid-related “intermittent lockdowns,” a decelerating growth outlook for Real Estate, and problems in the supply chain including recent power outages have all played their part.

“While some of these are transitory,” Kessler noted, “We believe these factors are weighing on consumer retail growth near-term and there is increased uncertainty in terms of a growth recovery.”

As such, for the September quarter, the analyst now expects China retail to show growth of 9% compared to the previous 16% estimate. There’s also a reduction of FY22/FY23 retail growth estimates, which move from 16% for each to 11% and 13%, respectively. Accordingly, Kessler also lowered his FY22/FY23 revenue expectations by 2%/3% while reducing EBITA estimates by 8%/11%.

It all results in a downgrade. Kessler cut his rating from Strong Buy to Outperform (i.e. Buy), while reducing his price target from $300 to $240. Nevertheless, despite these actions, investors still stand to take home returns of 73%, should the target be met over the one-year timeframe. (To watch Kessler’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where the average target is just above Kessler’s; at $247.67, the figure is set to provide 12-month gains of a strong ~79%. Most analysts remain in BABA’s corner; based on 23 Buys vs. 2 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See BABA stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polen Capital: “Alibaba (BABA)’s Competitive Positioning and Growth Outlook Remains Intact”

    Polen Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) was largely flat for the quarter, returning 0.17% gross of fees. This trailed the MSCI Emerging Markets […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 10 Tech Stocks Chinese Billionaire Chen Tianqiao Loves

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks Chinese billionaire Chen Tianqiao loves. You can skip our detailed analysis of Tianqiao’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Tech Stocks Chinese Billionaire Chen Tianqiao Loves. Billionaire and Chinese online gaming pioneer Chen Tianqiao is the […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

  • A 24-year old Gen Zer that became a crypto millionaire this year when he sold his fund talks about why he's betting big on avalanche

    24-year old Rahul Rai, who became a millionaire when he sold his crypto fund this year, believes the avalanche blockchain could be number one.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

    Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

  • Will Coupang Be Worth More Than Sea Limited by 2025?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are two of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in Asia. Coupang owns the top e-commerce marketplace in South Korea, while Sea's Shopee is the market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The stock initially soared after its public debut in March, but concerns about its widening losses, the saturation of its home market, and its overseas expansion plans attracted the bears.

  • A huge glitch on DeFi platform Compound has put $160 million at risk - with the founder begging for the money to be returned

    It was a very rough weekend for Compound, a DeFi platform that risks losing more than $100 million after an upgrade went badly wrong.

  • Burned by the Market? Try These 3 Passive Investments Instead

    Day trading certainly has its pitfalls, so it's worth looking at some of the longer-term alternatives.

  • New Rules Could Affect Robinhood and Bitcoin Traders. Here's What You Need to Know

    Trading cryptocurrencies has become increasingly popular, especially as a growing number of brokerage firms -- including platforms such as Robinhood -- have made it easier than ever to buy and sell virtual coins. In fact, the Securities and Exchange Commission has made clear it is looking to take a firmer hand in imposing rules on cryptocurrencies -- which could have a profound impact on Bitcoin traders and those who buy other coins. Will new regulations affect your ability to trade cryptocurrencies?