Alibaba Cloud launches service to build NFT marketplaces

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Alibaba Cloud on Wednesday said its service will help build NFT marketplaces in a fast and reliable way, without addressing compliance issues.

Fast facts

  • Its NFT solution includes web hosting, mobile phone message sending, and the global content delivery network (CDN) service — a feature that allows for data distribution through Alibaba Cloud’s service nodes worldwide.

  • Alibaba Cloud did not disclose whether the blockchain for the NFT marketplaces will support cryptocurrencies; nor did it reveal what blockchain they would be based on.

  • Failure to adhere to the law could attract penalties, revocation of licenses or permits, and even the closure of business.

  • Chinese state-backed blockchain company Blockchain Service Network (BSN) also launched a global public chain this year. The domestic and international blockchain systems are run separately.

