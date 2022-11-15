Alibaba eyes logistics growth in LatAm as China commerce slows

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba, is traveling far from home to seek expansion for its business. The company recently launched its first parcel distribution center in Brazil, adding to its regional network of sorting centers in Mexico and Chile, it said Monday.

Alibaba's e-commerce business in China has been hurt by a combination of a cooling economy and aggressive rivals like Pinduoduo. For the first time, the firm didn't disclose the sales tally for its annual "Singles Day" shopping festival, which fell on November 11 and used to come with a Super Bowl-like gala featuring pop idols and Jack Ma himself.

Cainiao has been following AliExpress abroad, helping the Alibaba-owned cross-border marketplace deliver Chinese goods to consumers around the world. But it's now ramping up domestic services in some countries, hoping to turn local retailers into its clients. Earlier this year, the logistics giant began providing express courier service in Brazil, which now spans over 1,000 cities.

The new facility in Brazil is slated to further boost Cainiao's presence in the country. The plan is to open nine more distribution centers in seven states and set up 1,000 "smart lockers" across ten cities over the next three years.

Smart lockers, which let customers pick up their e-commerce packages, have become a common sight in China. It saves couriers from running up and down buildings to deliver to people's doorstep and helps reduce human contact during COVID-19 times. In Brazil, Cainiao aims to use the infrastructure for intra-city and cross-border logistics services as well as food delivery in the future. One of Cainiao's smart locker clients is Piticas, a retail franchise focused on geek and pop culture products.

"Our consumers can shop online and receive their parcels in a few days. In the future, we look forward to cooperating with Cainiao to utilize its smart lockers, which gives our customers more options for pick-up, as well as imports from China to Brazil, further increasing the efficiency of our supply chain," said Vinicius Rossetti, CEO of Piticas, in a statement.

Cainiao also wants to help Brazilian merchants export goods like coffee, nuts, and propolis to China, reversing the traditional trade route. The company currently operates eight weekly chartered flights between China and Brazil and plans to add more air and sea routes between the countries.

In July, Cainiao opened its sorting center in Israel, bringing the number of its overseas sorting centers in use to ten at the time. As of June, Cainiao had more than 7,700 smart lockers in operation in Europe. The logistics unit accounted for roughly 5.6% of Alibaba's revenues in the three months ended June.

Alibaba’s growth slows to lowest in 3 years

Recommended Stories

  • European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

    The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.” Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate. “Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the U.N. charter,” Michel said.

  • Binance Users Withdrew $1.35B of Bitcoin in Days Following FTX Collapse

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance experienced record levels of bitcoin, ethereum and stablecoin outflows over the weekend after the collapse of FTX.

  • OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6%, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report, down 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast. "The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022," OPEC said in the report.

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Oct. 28, 2021. Since that fateful day, Meta's stock declined more than 60% as it repeatedly disappointed its investors with its sluggish growth, feverish spending, and opaque plans for the future. Let's compare the main reasons to buy, sell, and hold Meta to see if this out-of-favor tech giant will finally bounce back in 2023.

  • Student-loan cancellation in limbo as legal battle could go to Supreme Court

    Advocates are pushing the Biden administration to extend the payment pause after a federal judge in Texas struck down the initiative

  • China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-COVID'

    China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus from the nation of 1.4 billion people and the world's second-largest economy. The major provincial capital of Shijiazhuang just outside Beijing has also reopened free testing centers after just one day of closure.

  • Fed boosts focus on liquidity, other risks as economy weakens: Barr

    The Fed "will be heightening its focus on liquidity, credit, and interest-rate risks as supervised institutions manage the changing financial conditions," Barr said in written testimony prepared for delivery Tuesday to the Senate Banking committee, noting that the U.S. economic outlook has weakened "amid tighter financial conditions and increased uncertainty." "A weaker economy could put stress on households and businesses and, thus, on the banking system as a whole," he said, noting that inflation is far too high, and geopolitical events like Russia's war in Ukraine pose downside risks to the U.S. and global economies.

  • Treasuries Fall as Fed’s Waller Pushes Back on Dovish Rate Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell across the curve and the dollar strengthened against most of its major peers after Federal Reserve Governor Christoper Waller pushed back on bets the US central bank was nearing the end of its hiking cycle, while traders were also on alert for a scheduled appearance by his colleague Lael Brainard.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitU

  • EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past

    The European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over the Kosovo government’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates.

  • India has drawn its red lines at the Sharm El Sheikh climate conference

    Now that the initial excitement of including loss and damage finance in the official agenda at the UN climate summit at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt has settled, concerns are rising that nothing much would result from the summit as wealthy countries continue to drag their feet on climate finance while developing nations want more than words and intentions.

  • China Just Relaxed Some Pandemic Measures, But Experts Suggest ‘Zero-COVID’ Probably Won’t Be Going Away Anytime Soon

    China just relaxed some pandemic rules, but strict measures in response to an outbreak suggest the overall policy isn’t going away soon.

  • Fed may cut size of rate increaes, but is not 'softening' inflation fight, Waller says

    The U.S. Federal Reserve may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said on Sunday. Markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of rate increases, not the pace of each move, and that endpoint is likely still "a ways off," Waller said in response to a series of questions on monetary policy at an economic conference organized by UBS in Australia.

  • Oil Extends Losses With Demand Fears Overshadowing Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate futures fell toward $85 a barrel afte

  • Silicon Valley chip startup Cerebras unveils AI supercomputer

    Silicon Valley startup Cerebras Systems, known in the industry for its dinner plate-sized chip made for artificial intelligence work, on Monday unveiled its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, which is now available for commercial and academic research. Andromeda is built by linking up 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems, the company's latest AI computer built around the over-sized chip called the Wafer-Scale Engine 2. Cerebras said Andromeda can perform 1 exaflop worth of AI computing - or at least one quintillion (10 to the power of 18) operations per second - based on a precision of 16 bit floating point format.

  • Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

    The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The greenback edged up against sterling and hovered more than 1% above its two-month trough to the euro after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation, although potentially at a slower pace. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling, edged 0.03% higher to 107.00 early in the Asian day.

  • WSJ Opinion: How Gov. Ron DeSantis Turned Florida Red

    Journal Editorial Report: A swing state no more, and new talk of 2024. Image: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images

  • Who accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping for face-to-face talks with Joe Biden?

    Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled core members of his US policy team in his first in-person meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden. Each side brought a delegation of nine officials - including the head of state - to the table for Monday's talks at the Mulia hotel on the Indonesian island of Bali, which is hosting this year's Group of 20 summit. The composition of Xi's entourage could offer a rare glimpse into China's opaque foreign policy formulation at a time of heightened tensions with the

  • Election denier Lake loses governor's race in battleground Arizona

    (Reuters) -Kari Lake, one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in 2020, lost her bid to become the next governor of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Monday. The closely fought governor's race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs was one of the most significant in the general election because Arizona is a battleground state and will likely play a pivotal role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

  • The Near-Perfect North Korean Embassy Raid That Went Sour

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThree days before Christmas 2006, a 22-year-old Yale graduate from San Diego named Adrian Hong walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shenyang, China, flanked by two other Americans, women who were members of Hong’s group Liberty in North Korea. Hong had founded the organization a few years earlier, while still an undergraduate, to spotlight the human rights atrocities of the so-called “hermit kingdom,” whose border with China was a few

  • Amazon reportedly plans sweeping layoffs that could affect thousands of employees

    The company reportedly plans to cut approximately 10,000 corporate employees, with staff at its consumer-facing devices division among those who are likely to be affected by the move.