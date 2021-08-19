Alibaba Falls to Record Low, Extending Tech Selloff on Crackdown

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 4.3% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.

Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry.

Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tencent Holdings Ltd. executives said in a post-earnings conference call that the government can make fairly substantial changes to how companies use data for advertising.

The crackdown wiped off nearly $1 trillion of market value from Chinese shares listed globally last month as it quickly expanded from antitrust and e-commerce concerns to private tutoring, data security and online content. Alibaba’s shares have slumped 29% this year compared to a fall of just under 7% for the Hang Seng Index.

The selloff has prompted some global fund managers including Cathie Wood to dump their holdings in Chinese stocks over the past few months. In fact, some investors are questioning allocations toward Chinese assets altogether.

The new moves are incremental but investors are not at a point where they “will cease to price in any more additional policies,” said Shine Gao, fund manager at Taicheng Capital Management Co. “Even if the worst is over for big tech firms in terms of new regulations, we should expect that their growth won’t be what it was.”

The Hang Seng Index fell as much as 2% Thursday. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped to the lowest since its July 2020 inception.

Tencent reversed earlier gains of as much as 3.4% to trade down 1% as midday in Hong Kong as its warnings for more regulatory curbs on the industry overshadowed second quarter earnings that beat estimates.

READ: Tencent Warns of More China Tech Curbs After Growth Sputters

Among other tech names, food-delivery giant Meituan fell as much as 7.2%, following a similar drop in ride-hailing company DiDi Global Inc. in the U.S.

(Updates to add more context)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AI Firm Yitu Said to Mull Hong Kong IPO After Shanghai Plan Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong after a tightening regulatory scrutiny stalled an earlier attempt to list in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said.The AI firm could seek a valuation of about $4 billion in the Hong Kong share sale, according to the people, asking not to be named discussing private matters. Yitu, whose application for a STAR board IPO was withdrawn last month when regulators fail

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Alibaba Tumbles, Extending Tech Selloff on Crackdown

    Aug.18 -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.&nbsp;shares slide, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants amid continued concerns over the government’s regulatory crackdown on the industry. Bloomberg Intelligence's Catherine Lim discusses the details on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Amazon, Alibaba Or Jumia?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to more than 2,000 Benzinga visitors about popular e-commerce stocks: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) or Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA)? Amazon: 44.1% Alibaba: 21.2% Jumia: 34.7%

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Tencent Earnings Top Amid China Crackdown On Tech Giants

    Tencent earnings beat views, while revenue was roughly in line. Tencent stock has hit a 52-week low amid a China crackdown on tech giants.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe

  • Tencent’s Martin Lau Explains China’s Tech Sector Crackdown

    Martin Lau, president and executive director of China’s tech and entertainment industry leader Tencent, on Wednesday explained the positive outcome from the maelstrom of new regulation that the Chinese government is currently imposing on the internet. In less than a year, regulators from multiple departments and ministries have besieged the country’s leading private sector companies. […]

  • What if you die first? 10 important financial issues for married people

    For a married couple, their Social Security benefits can consist of two workers’ benefits or a worker’s benefit and a spousal benefit. For instance, if a worker had a $2,000-a-month benefit and the spouse had $1,000, upon the death of either spouse the survivor’s benefit would be $2,000 a month. What if the surviving spouse isn’t yet age 62, which is usually the earliest age at which you can get retirement benefits?

  • What Fed comments on crypto mean for the industry

    CoinDesk Managing Editor of Global Policy & Regulation Nikhilesh De reacts to the Fed's Neel Kashkari calling 95% of cryptos "fraud."

  • AMD Stock Pulls Back Into Bullish Pattern, Options Traders Bet On Bull Run

    Pete Najarian noticed unusual options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) for this week’s $117-strike calls on Friday. On Wednesday, institutions continued to hammer call contracts of AMD despite the stock trading lower. WCCF Tech reported AMD will become the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: TSM) largest customer and there is a rumor TSMC may provide the chips needed for the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) electric vehicle. Immediately following the report AMD sho

  • Xi Jinping just sent a bleak message to China’s super rich

    Anyone with outsize wealth should expect to face more scrutiny as Beijing aims to create a society of "common prosperity."

  • Tencent Doubles Social Aid to $15 Billion as Scrutiny Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is doubling the amount of money it’s setting aside for social responsibility programs, marking one of the largest philanthropic efforts by China’s internet giants as regulatory scrutiny intensifies. The company on Wednesday announced it will give 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) to aid the government’s wealth redistribution efforts, adding to an April pledge of 50 billion yuan for a “sustainable social values” program. The new funds will be focused areas like i

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Clover Health, AMC, Alibaba, Wish, Tesla — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

    Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,007 mentions, while Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health was a distant second with 236 mentions, data