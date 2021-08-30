Alibaba fires 10 for leaking sexual assault accusations - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dismissed 10 employees for publicizing a female colleague's account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company fired the 10 employees for sharing screenshots of the woman's post in the public domain after removing watermarks that bore their IDs, the Bloomberg report said https://bloom.bg/3kz5Mbk, citing an internal announcement from last week.

The employees were fired for violating policies against exposing content on employee forums, Bloomberg reported, citing the people familiar.

Three other employees have also been reprimanded for making inappropriate comments in public forum, according to the report.

Alibaba declined to comment on the report.

A female employee had posted an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet in early August saying her manager and a client had sexually assaulted her, and that superiors and human resources had not taken the matter seriously in the five days since she reported it.

Alibaba fired the manager accused of sexual assault, but was blasted by state media for not acting until the accuser went public.

The e-commerce company made its decision to fire the 10 workers after wrapping up an internal investigation and has not announced the final results of that probe to the public, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Fires 10 for Leaking Sexual Assault Accusations

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has dismissed 10 staffers for publicizing an employee’s account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, people familiar with the matter said, as the e-commerce giant moves to resolve a case that’s rocked China’s tech establishment.Alibaba announced internally last week it fired the group for sharing a harrowing account posted on an internal forum by a colleague surnamed Zhou, who accused a former manager of rape. Their offenses include sh

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich One Day

    The key is to have the discipline to stay the course, even if businesses within your portfolio surprise you with the occasional negative earnings report. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) occupies a dominant position within the social media space. Its ownership of chat service WhatsApp and picture- and video-sharing site, Instagram, have only helped the company expand its reach into different customer demographic segments.

  • Got $1,000? Buy These 3 Top Tech Stocks After Earnings

    Second-quarter calendar year 2021 earnings season is mostly now in the books, and technology companies around the globe continue to be the engine of the economy. If you're looking for a place to invest some spare cash right now, three Fool contributors think Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN), and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are worth a look right now. Billy Duberstein (Western Digital): Shares of storage player Western Digital are down about 20% from recent highs, and nearly 50% from all-time highs set back in early 2018.

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • Falling out with loved ones over QAnon

    This week on 60 Minutes+, Laurie Segall speaks with men and women who say they have seen their loved ones fall so far into QAnon conspiracy theories that many have had to cut off contact with them.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan erased earlier losses and rose 1.5% ahead of its results, which showed second-quarter revenue beating estimates while losses continued.The rally came despi

  • Marketmind: Just a little bit longer

    A consensual takeaway from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium is that investors will be able to dirty dance to the beat of the Fed's $120 billion monthly asset purchases for just a little bit longer. Powell stuck to his dovish monetary policy message without disclosing the timing of the central bank's tapering strategy, allowing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to close at record highs on Friday.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Erin Napier Reveals the Real Reason There Won't Be a Season 2 of 'Home Town Takeover'

    This is a hard pill to swallow ...

  • Matthew Mindler Dies: Former Child Star Who Went Missing Found Dead At 19

    Former child star Matthew Mindler, who went missing from his rural Millersville University campus in Pennsylvania earlier this week, has been confirmed dead. The university confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body. “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, […]

  • Amelia Hamlin Trolls Parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin by Posting Nude Photo of Them

    A few days after Lisa Rinna's televised complaints about Amelia Hamlin's boyfriend Scott Disick, the model appeared to get back at her parents by sharing a photo of them in the nude.

  • Fox News weather reporter blown away demonstrating the force of Hurricane Ida wind

    Robert Ray was blown off screen immediately after stepping into the wind and had to fight his way back to safety.

  • 'This Has Gotta Stop': Eric Clapton Drops Apparent Anti-Vax Anthem

    “I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough,” Clapton sings in the new song.

  • This gripping mystery thriller on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

    We’ve written a fair bit now about how much success Netflix has had lately with content in the horror genre. For one of the latest examples, check out our post from earlier on Friday, about a new demonic horror movie on the streamer that managed to earn a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Meanwhile, Netflix has … The post This gripping mystery thriller on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens appeared first on BGR.

  • Saweetie Shows Us How To Stay Cool In The Summer Heat While Showing Off Her Bikini Body

    The 'Best Friends' rapper took to Instagram to show off her bikini body while living it up on a tropical vacay.

  • Terri Irwin Snuggles Granddaughter Grace Warrior in Sweet Photo at Wildlife Reserve: 'All the Love'

    Grace's mother Bindi Irwin called the adorable image of the duo "absolutely beautiful"

  • #OneChicago Couples, Ranked From Worst to Best: Which Tops Your List?

    Between Chicago Fire and spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, there is no shortage of romance in the Windy City. From “Burzek” to “Manstead” to “Stellaride,” the #OneChicago franchise is full of mash-up couple names — and some pairings that simply can’t be contained in a hashtag. Over the years, we rooted for P.D.’s Halstead and Lindsay, and Fire‘s Casey […]