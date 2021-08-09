Alibaba Fires Manager After Sexual Assault Case Rocks Industry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coco Liu and Yueqi Yang
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and exposed “problems” with the culture at China’s e-commerce leader.

Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resources chief for mishandling the incident. The sexual assault allegations, first reported by the employee on Aug. 2, have unearthed systemic challenges with the company’s mechanisms, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

The incident, which involved an external client and several executives during a night of heavy drinking in the country’s northeast, has blown the lid off pervasive mistreatment of female workers across companies in China, where the #MeToo movement has thus far failed to take off as widely as in Silicon Valley or elsewhere. Zhang, in a lengthy pre-dawn memo, described an outpouring of emotions on Alibaba’s intranet and vowed to step up protections for women across the company while addressing its failure to act.

“Behind everyone’s deep concern about the incident was not just sympathy and care for the traumatized colleague but also tremendous sadness for the challenges in Alibaba’s culture,” wrote Zhang, who signed off on the memo “before dawn.” “This incident is a humiliation for all Aliren. We must rebuild, and we must change.”

Read more: Sexist Job Ads Show Discrimination Rife at China Tech Giants

It’s unclear how Li’s departure will affect Alibaba’s business -- the so-called local services division was one of the corporation’s fastest-growing arms, tasked with competing with other on-demand giants like Meituan in nascent arenas such as groceries. Many of the comments over the weekend centered on Alibaba’s failure to act until the allegations went public. The scandal engulfed Alibaba just as it’s trying to move past a bruising months-long investigation by antitrust regulators into monopolistic behavior such as forced exclusivity, which helped kick off Beijing’s current broad campaign against online industries from ride-hailing to fintech and education.

Alibaba has become the highest-profile symbol of abuses regarded as prevalent throughout Chinese businesses and at tech firms, rooted in a hard-charging environment that often prioritizes profit and achievement over culture. The #MeToo movement first came to prominence there in 2018 when allegations against a professor at a Beijing university were published on social media. Since then, a number of allegations have been made against academics, environmentalists and journalists.

In one of the highest-profile incidents so far, JD.com Inc. founder Richard Liu was arrested in the U.S. in 2018 and accused of raping a 21-year-old female Chinese undergraduate, though prosecutors there subsequently decided not to press charges against the billionaire. More recently, former Korean boy band member Kris Wu has been detained after a university student accused him of pressuring young women into sex.

“I expect the biggest impact to be recruitment and talent management,” said Michael Norris, an analyst with Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “Alibaba’s growth required a strong talent pipeline across various business units. This incident may dissuade promising female graduates and highly-qualified female managers from joining Alibaba.”

Read more: Police Release Files on China Billionaire’s Alleged Rape Case

But the country’s largest corporations have thus far been largely shielded from the upheaval of the #MeToo movement in the West, in part because of a lack of recourse for reporting incidents and longstanding sexist norms. Businesses also have tended to deal with gender discrimination away from the public spotlight. From hazing rituals during which women simulate sex acts to forced drinking and job ads that use women as bait to lure male workers, sexism remains endemic particularly in the tech industry.

Alibaba will now work with police on their investigation, based on an account the female employee posted online after she first reported the incident internally. She said her boss came into her hotel room and raped her when she was inebriated after a night of drinking with clients in the city of Jinan. The accused has confessed he performed intimate acts with the female employee and law enforcement officials will determine whether he broke the law, according to the memo. Separately, Jinan Hualian Supermarket released a statement on its official WeChat account, saying the company will fully cooperate with police on a suspected assault case.

Read more: How an Online Scandal Put Jack Ma’s Media World in the Spotlight

Alibaba will conduct a company-wide training program on employee rights protection, including anti-sexual harassment, Zhang said. It will also establish a reporting channel and speed up the formation of a code of action to address such issues. Chief People Officer Judy Tong will be given a demerit in her records. The human resources department “did not pay enough attention and care” and “lacked empathy,” Zhang said.

This wasn’t Alibaba’s first brush with public scandal. In 2020, the wife of Jiang Fan -- then the youngest partner at the e-commerce giant -- took to the Twitter-like Weibo to warn another woman, a prominent social media influencer, not to “mess” with her husband. It escalated quickly into the firm’s worst public relations debacle at the time, igniting a frenzy of online speculation about whether Jiang and the internet star were having an affair, and if that swayed Alibaba’s business decisions or investments. The executive was ultimately demoted.

“We must use this opportunity to reflect and rebuild our thinking and actions fully,” Zhang wrote. “Change is only possible if everyone takes individual action, but it must start at the top. It starts with me. Please wait and watch.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Alibaba working with police in China amid employee’s allegations of sexual assault

    China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said Sunday it's working with police to investigate an alleged sexual misconduct at the company, after a female employee reported she was sexually assaulted.

  • Alibaba working with police amid sexual assault allegations

    China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said Sunday it's working with police to investigate an alleged sexual misconduct at the company, after a female employee reported she was sexually assaulted. Alibaba said in a statement that it has a “zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.” “We have suspended relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values, and we have established a special internal task force to investigate the issue and support the ongoing police investigation,” the company said.

  • Rocked by sexual assault allegation, Alibaba launches investigation, suspends several staff

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday it has suspended several staff following an employee's allegations on the company's intranet that she was sexually assaulted by her boss and a client. "Alibaba Group has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct, and ensuring a safe workplace for all our employees is Alibaba's top priority," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We have suspended relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values, and have established a special internal task force to investigate the issue and support the ongoing police investigation."

  • China’s Factory Inflation Surges Again on Commodity Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory inflation surged again in July, following a short-lived retreat in the previous month, as commodity prices remained high despite the government’s steps to rein in costs.The producer price index grew 9% in July from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, quickening from 8.8% in the previous month and beating the median forecast of an 8.8% gain. Consumer prices rose 1% in July, easing for a second month but remaining above the median estimate

  • France's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture

    BEIJING (Reuters) -France's Renault SA said on Monday it is looking to revive business in China by forming a hybrid vehicle joint venture with Geely Holding Group, a year after it ended its previous operation in the world's largest car market. The two companies have signed a framework agreement to set up the joint venture, which would make and sell Renault-branded petrol-electric hybrid cars in China using Geely's technologies, supply chains and manufacturing facilities while Renault would focus on sales and marketing.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Australian PM’s Popularity Slumps Amid Pandemic Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Australians’ approval of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fallen to the lowest level since the pandemic began, with voters wearying of virus-induced lockdowns amid his government’s tardy vaccine rollout.Support for Morrison’s handling of the crisis has fallen from 85% in April last year -- when his conservative government imposed strict border controls that helped keep virus fatalities to less than 1,000 -- to 48%, according to a Newspoll survey published in the Australian newspa

  • Oil slumps on China travel curbs, strong U.S. dollar

    Oil prices dropped 2% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.32, or 1.9%, to $66.96 a barrel, after having slumped nearly 7% last week in their steepest weekly decline in nine months. "Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate," RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

  • Trade Alert: The President Of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), Manuel Litchman, Has Just Spent US$251k Buying 9.9% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBIO ) should definitely note that the President, Manuel...

  • Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -Lionel Messi wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team FC Barcelona and confirmed he was talking with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move. The 34-year-old Argentine's emotional news conference followed Barca's announcement last week that it could no longer afford him after a glittering two decades. French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Sunday that he will travel to Paris either Sunday or Monday to undertake a medical and finalise a deal with the Qatar Sports Investment-owned club.

  • Amid lawsuit, China's Tencent to review kids' use of WeChat

    China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users. The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium” and cited examples of students playing Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game for hours. The lawsuit filed Friday by Beijing prosecutors against a Tencent subsidiary complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors” but didn’t explain how.

  • South Korea opens COVID-19 vaccine reservations for all adults

    South Korea begins opening COVID-19 vaccine reservations for all adults over 18 for the first time on Monday as it scrambles to stave off a rise in sporadic outbreaks, many of them among young, unvaccinated residents. South Korea was praised for its handling of the virus in the beginning of the pandemic with thorough tracing and testing, but a slow vaccination uptake has overlapped with surge in more transmissible variants. Some 45% of South Korea's 52 million population have had at least one dose of vaccine, while just 15% have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday midnight.

  • China sues Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode'

    China has sued Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode,' claiming the feature violates laws protecting children.

  • Singapore has to adjust its policies on foreigners: PM Lee

    The Singapore government will have to adjust its policies "to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners" in the country, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Message on Sunday (8 August).

  • Berkshire Buoyed as U.S. Rebound Fires Up Manufacturers, Retail

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is reaping the benefits of the U.S. economic recovery.The conglomerate’s collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the U.S. last year. That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21% gain in Berkshire’s total operating profit during the period.“It’s all of the other old

  • This Curtis Samuel update from Ron Rivera was not too encouraging

    On Sunday, Ron Rivera provided an update on injured Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel

  • Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labour rights

    China's delivery platform companies including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me recently joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers. Food delivery platforms, in the spotlight due to China's regulatory reforms, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery workers, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance.

  • Tencent Vows to Probe WeChat Youth Function as Prosecutor Sues

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings will review the “youth mode” of its WeChat app after a Beijing prosecutor filed a civil public-interest lawsuit against the company, alleging non-compliance with China’s underage law.The company will “sincerely respond” to the suit, “humbly accept” user suggestions and continue to improve safeguards for teenagers on the app as part of its social responsibility to ensure young people’s healthy development, WeChat said in a Weibo social media post.A Beijing prosecut

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...