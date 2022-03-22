Alibaba increases share buyback to $25 billion from $15 billion

FILE PHOTO: Man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Ma
    Jack Ma
    Chinese businessman

(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it upsized its share buyback programme to $25 billion from $15 billion, the second time in the past year.

Alibaba said it had already re-purchased about $9.2 billion of its U.S.-listed shares as of March 18 under its programme, which was initially slated to last until the end of this year.

The company's shares had slumped in December 2020 after the then buyback amount of $10 billion failed to ease concerns about a regulatory crackdown on co-founder Jack Ma's e-commerce and financial empire.

Alibaba had raised its buyback to $15 billion last August. (https://bit.ly/36aOVsd)

The current programme will be effective for a two-year period through March 2024, Alibaba said in its statement on Tuesday.

"The upsized share buyback underscores our confidence in Alibaba's long-term, sustainable growth potential and value creation," said Alibaba Group's Deputy Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu.

"Alibaba's stock price does not fairly reflect the company's value given our robust financial health and expansion plans," said Xu.

The company also appointed Weijian Shan, the executive chairman of investment group PAG, as an independent director to its board, and said Borje Ekholm, the chief executive officer of Ericsson, will retire from Alibaba's board on March 31.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair to reach net zero via sustainable fuel, offsetting measures

    Ryanair aims to achieve a third of its decarbonisation target by flying its planes with sustainable aviation fuels, and will also rely on offsetting measures to cut its emissions to net zero by 2050, it said on Monday. The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, committed last year to power 12.5% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, although Chief Executive Michael O'Leary has since said he is not sure Ryanair will reach the "very ambitious target."

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • An inverted yield curve is likely after the Fed raised interest rates. Here's what that means and why it signals a recession may be imminent.

    The difference between 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields is just 21 basis points, while 5- and 10-year rates are already slightly inverted.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • Lost Money During the 2022 Stock Market Correction? It Could Work to Your Advantage.

    While stocks happened to rally late last week, many investors are still seeing losses in their portfolios. Now if you haven't sold off investments since the start of the recent downturn, you may only be looking at losses on screen. You may be able to use those losses strategically to pave the way for other gains.

  • This Growth Stock Near Its 1-Year Low Has 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    One stock trading a lot cheaper today is Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD). Goosehead is in the business of selling insurance through its corporate-owmned offices as well as through franchisees. The company began selling out of its corporate offices and then used this knowledge to take the business to the next level, expanding through franchise agreements in 2012.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • This Is the Ideal Number of Bank Accounts To Have, According To Experts

    It's common knowledge, at least in the U.S., that you should have a bank account to keep your money in a safe, secure place. Having multiple bank accounts can help you keep things separate, making it...

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Buffett buys insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion

    STORY: Striking his biggest deal in six years, Warren Buffett said on Monday that his Berkshire Hathaway will buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire lamented a lack of good investment opportunities.The deal expands Buffett's large portfolio of insurers, which includes Geico, and is one of the five largest in Berkshire's history.It’s Buffett's first multi-billion-dollar deal since the 2020 acquisition of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission business and his biggest since the nearly $35 billion purchase of aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Controls in 2016.The deal will help Buffett put some of Berkshire's $146.7 billion in cash to use.Buffett agreed to pay nearly $850 per share of Alleghany, a 25% premium over Friday's closing price. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory and Alleghany shareholder approvals. The company would operate as an independent unit of Berkshire.Insurance typically generates more than 20% of operating profit at Berkshire, whose dozens of businesses also include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Dairy Queen ice cream.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Fight Inflation

    Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years. Unfortunately, the inflation rate might not cool off anytime soon, given the persistent supply chain issues and spiking energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Two inflation-fighting stocks to consider are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • 1 Telehealth Company That Could Turn $1,000 into $10,000

    Investors take this competition to mean that Hims & Hers Health has no moat: the stock sits at roughly $4 per share, down dramatically from its initial $10 per share SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) price. The company is clearly planning for major expansion: it just launched a smartphone app and struck various retail deals over the past year that have yet to be reflected in earnings.