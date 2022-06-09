Alibaba, Meituan paid the bulk of China's US$3 billion antitrust fines in 2021, report shows

·3 min read

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and on-demand service platform operator Meituan together contributed 92 per cent of the antitrust fines handed out in China last year, according to an annual report published this week by the State Anti-Monopoly Bureau.

Authorities collected 23.6 billion yuan (US$3.53 billion) in antitrust fines in 2021, about 52 times the 450 million yuan received in 2020, according to the report.

The hefty increase came mainly from two sources - the unprecedented 18.2 billion yuan fine given to Alibaba for its monopolistic practices, and a 3.4 billion yuan fine given to Meituan over similar misconduct.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The watchdog said it closed 175 cases last year, a jump of 61.5 per cent from a year earlier, when the antitrust bureau was still an internal department within the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

Meituan delivery workers hold antigen testing kits as they line up to get tested for the coronavirus in Beijing, China on May 9. Photo: Reuters alt=Meituan delivery workers hold antigen testing kits as they line up to get tested for the coronavirus in Beijing, China on May 9. Photo: Reuters>

The antitrust investigations on China's Big Tech firms and their corresponding fines formed a major part of Beijing's regulatory crackdown that was meant to curb the "irrational expansion of capital" in the tech sector.

Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, and Meituan were accused of forcing merchants to sign exclusive deals with their respective platforms in a practice known as "picking one from two", which is punishable under China's antitrust laws.

Other Chinese tech giants, including social media and video gaming company Tencent Holdings, TikTok owner ByteDance and ride-hailing firm Didi Global, were also fined in the same year for failing to report their merger and acquisition deals for antitrust reviews. Some of those deals were completed before the antitrust bureau's formation within the SAMR.

The State Anti-Monopoly Bureau said on Tuesday it had achieved "important results" in disciplining monopolistic behaviours and would now focus on restoring market confidence, in a fresh signal that the intense clampdown on the tech sector is largely over.

"The anti-monopoly regulation of the platform economy sends a strong signal that the internet is not a place outside the law. The rules strongly promote the standardised, orderly, sustainable and healthy development of the platform economy," the bureau said.

This comes as the Chinese government has been ramping up efforts to stimulate the ailing economy wounded by stringent Covid-19 control measures. In Beijing's most powerful sign of support for the tech industry, China's top leadership met Big Tech executives last month to assure them that regulations would be predictable and transparent going forward.

The State Anti-Monopoly Bureau said it would uphold regulations in some areas, without elaborating on which areas they would be.

On Tuesday, the SAMR also released new guidance regarding "online promotion events" during the June 18 midyear shopping festival, which is taking place on popular e-commerce sites such as JD.com and Alibaba's Taobao. Authorities said they would keep their eye on platforms and merchants to root out problematic products and unlawful advertisements.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French lawmakers pledge support for Taiwan on island visit

    A French parliamentary delegation pledged support for Taiwan during a meeting Thursday with the president of the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory with no right to diplomatic recognition. Senator Joel Guerriau, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces, told Tsai Ing-wen he would “help Taiwan oppose its oppressors and promote Taiwan’s freedom.” Tsai, who won a second term as president in 2020, emphasized the strong connection between Taiwan's high-tech economy and countries in the European Union.

  • Alibaba's cloud services business launches two new data centres in Saudi Arabia to step up its overseas expansion

    Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit will open two new data centres this week in Saudi Arabia, more than a year after the Chinese e-commerce giant committed to invest up to US$500 million over a five-year period in the largest country in Western Asia. Hangzhou-based Alibaba's joint venture in the country, Saudi Cloud Computing Co, announced the infrastructure expansion at a launch ceremony last Sunday in Riyadh, the country's capital, where the Chinese firm was represented by Alibaba Clo

  • Alibaba Shares Jump as China Considers Reviving Ant Group IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s US-listed shares jumped after a Bloomberg News report that authorities may allow Ant Group Co. to revive its initial public offering, bolstering conviction that the days of a tech crackdown are nearing an end. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Link

  • France's data watchdog warns over illegal use of Google Analytics

    France's data protection watchdog, the CNIL, has issued updated guidance on use of Google Analytics following a decision earlier this year that found a local website's use of the tool to be in breach of European Union law. It has also confirmed that it has since issued formal notices to other organizations to bring their use of Google Analytics into compliance. The legal issue -- which does not just affect use of the popular analytics tool in France but across the entire EU -- hinges on user data being transferred to the U.S. for processing by Google -- an export of personal data that lacks adequate legal protections in the wake of a 2020 decision by Europe's top court that invalidated a flagship data transfer agreement (aka, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield) over the risk of unlawful access to Europeans' data by U.S. intelligence agencies.

  • Satellite Images Show China’s Military Expansion on Land and at Sea

    China is building missile launch sites in deserts and adding an aircraft carrier to its naval fleet. WSJ spoke to military experts and analyzed satellite images to reveal Beijing’s pursuit of becoming a global military power that can take on the U.S. and its allies. Photos: Maxar; Planet Labs PBC

  • Russian parliament votes to scrap parallel import penalties

    Russia's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a bill in the first reading that removes legal liability for parallel imports of a range of goods and intellectual property after sanctions were imposed by the West over the war in Ukraine. The bill is designed to protect Russian companies from liability if they import specific goods approved by the trade ministry as well as a range of intellectual property. Russia legalised parallel import at the end of March this year.

  • China Stocks Roar As Regulation Squeeze Appears To Be Loosening

    China stocks in the internet sector, led by Alibaba and Tencent, are having their best day since mid-March on signs regulations are easing.

  • North Korea’s ruling party meets amid expectation of nuclear test

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a political conference where he’s expected to review state affairs, including a COVID-19 outbreak, and possibly address relations with Washington and Seoul amid his revived nuclear brinkmanship.

  • Alibaba Sued in US Over Man’s Death From Fire Caused by Printer

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was sued by the parents of a San Francisco man who died when a 3D printer he bought from the retailer’s US portal caught fire in 2020.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersCalv

  • China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial regulators have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, one of the clearest signs yet that authorities are dialing back a crackdown on the tech industry that began with the scuttling of the world’s biggest listing almost two years ago.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet

  • Here's why oil prices aren't coming down anytime soon — and why OPEC can't stop the climb

    "OPEC+ may be talking about higher production, but the likelihood of those barrels hitting the market via exports is pretty unlikely."

  • China, Cambodia break ground on port, dismiss US concerns

    Chinese and Cambodian officials broke ground Wednesday on a contentious naval port expansion project, dismissing American concerns it could provide Beijing with a strategically important military outpost on the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Banh, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and other officials donned white gloves before turning over shovels full of dirt to launch the official “modernization” of the Ream Naval Base, which will include a dry dock for ship repairs, an extended pier, a hospital, a workshop and a “reception building.” Longtime authoritarian leader Hun Sen in 2019 reportedly granted China the right to set up a military base at Ream, but has long denied that, saying Cambodia's Constitution prohibits foreign military facilities.

  • As oil prices surge, the Dow is missing ExxonMobil: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

  • Team Putin Dishes on the Moment They Could Win It All

    MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesWith Vladimir Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine crossing the 100-day mark, the Kremlin seems to be abandoning any pretense of diplomacy. There are several reasons Moscow aborted its initial half-hearted attempts to negotiate with Ukraine, including tangible gains on the battlefront and Western media’s waning attention span. But if Russian state TV is any indication, another reason Putin’s regime is now rejecting the idea of a diplomatic resolution has to do

  • Republican congressional candidate suggests that gun stores sell 'fun-sized Snickers' bars for the price of assault rifles to circumvent a potential firearms tax

    Errol Webber suggested that a 1,000% tax on AR-15s could be averted by selling a Snickers bar for the same price as the weapon.

  • Trouble brews in MAGA world as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after diehard Trump ally Lindsey Graham

    Greene slammed Graham for suggesting he was open to voting on Biden's gun control proposals, even though the senator didn't declare how he would vote.

  • Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn failed to properly disclose up to $950,000 in cryptocurrency trades, including 'Let's Go Brandon' coin, bitcoin, and ethereum

    Cawthorn, who lost re-election last month, already faces several legal and ethical problems, including an investigation by the US House.

  • Western artillery already making difference for Ukraine -regional governor

    Western-supplied artillery systems are already making a difference on the ground for Ukraine and it is "just a question of time" before its forces win back significant ground in the south, the governor of the Mykolaiv region said on Wednesday. Governor Vitaliy Kim, whose region is partially occupied by Russia but remains just one of two that retains significant access to the Black Sea, told Reuters that Ukrainian forces had "some success" in recent weeks in a counterattack in the neighbouring Kherson region. Asked when Western weapons would start to make a difference on the ground against Russian forces that invaded the country on Feb. 24, he said: "It is already happening ... and we will have (more) success."

  • What we don't know about Jan. 6: What Trump's family told the committee, whether attack was organized

    The Jan. 6 committee hopes to answer lingering questions about what really happened during the Capitol attack.

  • Jim Jordan raises red flag about alleged political retaliation by FBI

    Rep. Jim Jordan says whistleblowers are coming to his office to say the FBI is going retaliating against people for "disfavored political speech."