Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) can Easily Afford its $15.5 billion Donation to the Common Prosperity Initiative

Richard Bowman
·3 min read

This article originally appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings ( NYSE:BABA ) have fallen back toward the stock’s 52-week lows, as investors once again grow nervous about Chinese stocks. This time around the selling has been prompted by the liquidity crisis at Chinese property development firm Evergrande Holdings.

Alibaba’s share price has fallen as much as 50% in the last 10 months and traded as low as $152.80 in late August. At the end of August, the company pledged to donate $15.5 billion to China’s ‘Common Prosperity’ initiative . The money will be paid out over five years to support various technology and small business initiatives. It’s unclear at this stage whether Alibaba will receive any equity in return for the donations.

Check out our latest analysis for Alibaba Group Holding

How does this donation affect Alibaba’s cash reserves and cash flows?

$15.5 billion is a lot of money, even for a company of Alibaba’s size. This sum is also in addition to a $2.75b fine imposed by China’s anti-monopoly regulator, which has already been paid.

The donation of $15.5 billion, or CN¥100 billion, comes in at around 20% of Alibaba’s cash and short-term investments, which amounted to CN¥483 billion at the end of the last quarter. Fortunately, the company has very low debt and liabilities, so even if the donation was made in one payment, the balance sheet would remain strong.

NYSE:BABA Assets and liabilities September 14th 2021
NYSE:BABA Assets and liabilities September 14th 2021

The donation has actually been pledged over a five-year period, so it should also be compared to Alibaba’s cash flows. Spread equally over five years. It comes to CN¥20 billion each year, or about 12.5% of the CN¥160 billion in free cash flow Alibaba generated over the last 12 months. The company’s cash flow is forecast to grow to CN¥245 billion in 2024, implying the annualized contribution will fall to just 8% of free cash flow.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

What is Alibaba Group Holding worth?

Either way we look at this donation, it shouldn't have a major impact on Alibaba’s balance sheet or cash flow. And, according to our estimates of the intrinsic value of Alibaba, the stock is trading at an attractive discount. Our estimates, which are based on the analyst forecasts in the above chart, peg the fair value at about $265.45, 65% higher than the current price.

Six weeks ago when we looked at Alibaba’s valuation, we arrived at an intrinsic value of $273.02 , which is 3% higher than the current estimate. This isn’t surprising as analysts forecasts have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, so the intrinsic value has also declined slightly.

The China Discount

Alibaba certainly appears to be trading at a discount to its intrinsic value. However, the share price is likely to be affected by sentiment rather than value for the foreseeable future. It’s also possible that Chinese shares continue to trade at a discount until investor confidence is restored - so investors will need to manage their expectations for the stock price.

Besides Alibaba’s valuation and the regulatory pressure on Chinese stocks, our analysis of Alibaba highlights several other attributes and risks worth noting.

If you are no longer interested in Alibaba Group Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Simply Wall St analyst Richard Bowman and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in September

    It's scary to invest in stocks from China these days, considering what's going on in the country. There's also concern that accounting practices at Chinese companies lack the level of scrutiny found in other countries, creating an increased potential for fraud -- the downfall of Luckin Coffee being a notable example. Such situations amplify worries that Chinese companies could be delisted from U.S. exchanges.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Xpeng launches P5 Sedan with starting price around $24.5K

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Xpeng Vice Chairman & President, Brian Gu, about the company’s P5 Sedan launch, outlook for flying cars, and the electric vehicle space overall.

  • Ant Group’s Alipay Is Set to Be Broken Up, According to Reports

    The Chinese government intends to force Alipay, the payment app owned by Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s Ant Group, to create a separate app for its loan business, according to the Financial Times. The new app would have to turn over its user data to a new credit-scoring entity partly controlled by the state, the newspaper reported, quoting two people familiar with the plan. Chinese regulators had asked Ant in April to put its two lucrative microloan businesses, Jiebei, a short-term consumer loan entity, and Huabei, a virtual credit card provider, in a new consumer finance unit.

  • Micron (MU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Micron (MU) closed at $73.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day.

  • Digital Yuan Goes Head to Head With Alipay, WeChat in Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Swipe your bracelet, watch or even a walking stick, and you can pay for your goods with digital yuan. These are just some of the quirky gadgets that China’s central bank, lenders and technology giants are showcasing to Beijing residents ahead of a broader rollout of the e-currency when the city hosts the Winter Olympics in February. The wearable devices, embedded with a digital yuan chip, can be tapped against a scanner, transferring the currency from an e-wallet without needing a

  • BOSTON BEER INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

    Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased SAM stock or other securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/BostonBeer for more information. ...

  • Vitor Belfort KO’s Evander Holyfield in Triller Fight Club circus

    In what was a wild event, Vitor Belfort knocked out boxing legend Evander Holyfield in the first round, leading many to question whether the fight should have happened in the first place.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Lucid Group Stock?

    From taking center stage in the spring special purpose acquisition company stock surge, to merging with Churchill Capital IV in July, to seeing its share price plummet as early investors cashed out, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has had its fair share of positive and negative news. Tesla stock's rise embodies a modern newfound willingness for risk-tolerant investors on Wall Street and Main Street to pay massive premiums for stocks.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Microsoft raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. The company also announced a new $60 billion stock repurchase program, with no specific expiration date. Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program.

  • Why Now Might Be the Time to Load Up on Marijuana Stocks

    The marijuana sector is a fickle one. Top cannabis producers Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) are down more than 25% in the past three months while the S&P 500 index has been relatively strong, rising more than 5%. When the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate in January, there was hope that significant marijuana reform would happen this year.

  • Hey, remember China?

    At the height of former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in 2019, I wrote about the hydra-headed controversies that were turning Sino-American flashpoints into an epochal fight for geopolitical dominance.

  • Bank of America shakes up senior leadership — with two big changes for Charlotte

    Two women who are among the city’s most prominent banking leaders will leave their current roles.