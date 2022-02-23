Alibaba to reward NFTs in its first blockchain game

Alibaba is rewarding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its first blockchain game Ant Adventure, which can be played through the Alipay mobile application, one of China’s leading mobile payment providers.

Fast facts

Ant Adventure is powered by Alibaba’s blockchain AntChain, and takes users through a series of quizzes designed to educate the public on fraud.



Players earn points by beating levels that can be used to trade for NFT collections.

Rewards can be viewed on Alibaba affiliate Ant Group’s NFT market Jingtan, which has a 180-day lock period before assets can be transferred.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission last week warned against investment fraud in tokens, including rugpulls in blockchain games.

Chinese authorities recently started a new round of financial risk scrutiny of Ant Group, since it was ordered to halt an IPO and received a hefty antitrust fine bill.

China currently has no law or regulation on NFTs and blockchain-based games.

