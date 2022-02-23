Alibaba to reward NFTs in its first blockchain game

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Alibaba is rewarding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its first blockchain game Ant Adventure, which can be played through the Alipay mobile application, one of China’s leading mobile payment providers.

See related article: Ant Group’s NFT arm punishes users for digital collectible resales

Fast facts

  • Ant Adventure is powered by Alibaba’s blockchain AntChain, and takes users through a series of quizzes designed to educate the public on fraud.

  • Players earn points by beating levels that can be used to trade for NFT collections.

  • Rewards can be viewed on Alibaba affiliate Ant Group’s NFT market Jingtan, which has a 180-day lock period before assets can be transferred.

  • The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission last week warned against investment fraud in tokens, including rugpulls in blockchain games.

  • China currently has no law or regulation on NFTs and blockchain-based games.

See related article: NFTs may be the next killer app for video games, but some traditional players object

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China courts improve evidence collection through blockchain

    China’s legal system is looking into blockchain technology to improve its online smart court system and enhance information sharing and evidence submission. See related article: How blockchain technology is shaking up courtrooms in Asia Fast facts China’s supreme court released on Tuesday a set of rules allowing courts to verify and recognize evidence submitted through […]

  • China’s Gas Prices Surge to Record as World Grapples with Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Domestic liquefied natural gas prices in China have surged to a record after frigid temperatures drained inventories and boosted demand for the heating fuel.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestThe na

  • Taiwan casts wary eye at China amid Ukraine crisis, but no immediate alarm

    Taiwan is nervous that Beijing may take advantage of a distracted West to ramp up pressure on the island amid the crisis in Ukraine, but there have been no unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces in recent days, officials in Taipei say. The government, always on alert to what they view as Chinese provocations, last month set up a Ukraine working group under the National Security Council. China views Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island during the past two years.

  • Cardano to close 2022 at $2.79, experts predict

    Cardano is projected to skyrocket to US$58.04 by the start of the next decade, while closing 2022 at more than double its current value at US$2.79, according to Finder’s panel of 17 crypto experts. See related article: Ethereum price expected to hit $7,609 in 2022: report Fast facts Cardano, which was trading at US$0.96 at […]

  • Shiba Inu Sets Record Number of Token Holders While Price Slid as Much as 13% Today

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) story today shows a bit of market schizophrenia for this wildly popular, dog-themed cryptocurrency, because there's both good news and bad news for SHIB. According to the real-time audit statistics on the Shiba Inu website, the coin that began as a joke in August 2020 and soared 49,000,000% last year now has 1,245,352 holders of its token right now. Additionally, Whalestats.com shows that SHIB is the second largest holding of Ethereum (ETH) whales -- individual investors that each hold at least a thousand ETH, currently valued at $2.64 million at the time of writing -- second only to the FTX token.

  • Shiba Inu Team Announces Investigation on OpenSea Hack

    Some NFT holders on OpenSea lost their digital tokens after a hacker tricked them into migrating their tokens to a new smart contract.

  • Decentraland’s MANA Slips Despite Increased Metaverse Interest

    Retail and institutional interest in metaverse projects has sparked issues such as “taxation” to mitigate against land shortages.

  • Slack, Peloton, and other websites appear to be experiencing outages

    Users are reporting issues using Slack, Peloton, AWS, GitHub, and other applications, according to Down Detector.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy This Top Cryptocurrency?

    The industry is still in the early stages of development, presenting investors who have a long time horizon with plenty of opportunities.

  • Europe’s Two Biggest Economies Grow Strongly as Virus Recedes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Growth in Europe’s two biggest economies picked up sharply in February as the region moved past the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections.In Germany, private-sector output grew at the fastest rate in six months, driven mainly by services activity, according to business surveys released Monday by IHS Markit. French expansion was the strongest since June 2021, with both servic

  • AT&T's 3G network is shutting down. Here's what it means for you

    ATT&T's 3G network is shutting down Tuesday, and News 8 On Your Side has what you need to know.

  • Ukraine: EU deploys cyber rapid-response team

    Cyber-security experts from six countries are deployed, after Ukraine calls for help in defence against Russia.

  • Google Chrome will soon let you add new passwords manually

    Google Chrome will finally give you the option to add new passwords manually.

  • India's Crypto Advertising Guidelines Are Out

    India's advertising watchdog had been framing guidelines for virtual digital assets.

  • What is 3G and why is it being shut down? An electrical engineer explains

    The sun is setting on 3G networks. Ted/Flickr, CC BY-NCOn Feb. 22, 2022, AT&T is scheduled to turn off its 3G cellular network. T-Mobile is scheduled to turn its off on July 1, 2022, and Verizon is slated to follow suit on Dec. 31, 2022. The vast majority of cellphones in service operate on 4G/LTE networks, and the world has begun the transition to 5G, but as many as 10 million phones in the U.S. still rely on 3G service. In addition, the cellular network functions of some older devices like Kin

  • So What If Part of Bitcoin's Code Was State-Funded?

    Adam Tooze asked if bitcoin politics is self-deluded. Cypherpunks are just resourceful.

  • Elon Musk accuses the SEC of leaking information against him

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or leaking information about a federal probe to retaliate against him

  • OpenSea confirms hackers made $1.7 million on NFTs stolen in a phishing attack at the weekend

    OpenSea suffered a phishing attack on Saturday that saw hackers steal at least $1.7 million worth of NFTs, the marketplace's CEO has confirmed.

  • Users should be allowed to sue U.S. tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say

    Individual users should be allowed to take U.S. tech giants to court for breaching landmark EU rules aimed at curbing their power, Privacy International, pan-European consumer group BEUC and a number of academics said on Tuesday. The call by the coalition of 31 groups and academics comes as EU lawmakers and EU countries thrashed out the final points of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago before it can become law. "The DMA must enable users, both individually and collectively, to bring enforcement actions for violation of DMA rules before national courts," the group said in an open letter to EU institutions.

  • Huobi Co-Founder Says the Next Bitcoin Bull Run is in 2025

    Bitcoin, as of press time, had lost close to 45% of its ATH and is currently trading for $37,792 as political tensions in Canada, Ukraine, and Russia continue to rise.