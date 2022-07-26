Alibaba seeks Hong Kong primary listing to get into Stock Connect and 'foster a wider and more diversified investor base'

·3 min read

Alibaba Group Holding is seeking a primary listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange, elevating its status on Asia's third largest bourse to gain access to a trans-border investment channel with mainland China to widen and diversify its investor base.

Alibaba is seeking to complete the process to upgrade its Hong Kong stock exchange from a secondary listing to a primary listing before the end of the year, the Hangzhou-based company said in a statement.

Alibaba, the owner of this newspaper, will keep its American depositary shares (ADS) on the New York Stock Exchange, joining Xpeng, BeiGene and Li Auto as one of several dual-primary listed stocks between two of the world's top four markets, according to the statement.

"We have received approval from the board to apply to add Hong Kong as another primary listing venue, in the hopes of fostering a wider and more diversified investor base to share in Alibaba's growth and future, especially from China and other markets in Asia," said Daniel Zhang Yong, the chairman and chief executive of Alibaba.

Alibaba's secondary listing ceremony on the Hong Kong stock exchange on 26 November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=Alibaba's secondary listing ceremony on the Hong Kong stock exchange on 26 November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang>

The enhancement of Alibaba's listing status into a primary listing qualifies it for inclusion in Hong Kong's Stock Connect scheme with the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. Under the eight-year-old trans-border investment plan, mainland Chinese investors can trade Hong Kong-listed stocks, while overseas funds can dabble in China's A-shares via Hong Kong.

Without applying to enhance its status, Alibaba has a long journey to qualify for Stock Connect, which requires 55 per cent of its worldwide trading volume in the most recent fiscal year to take place in Hong Kong. Currently, about 18 per cent of its daily transactions occur in Asia.

Since Alibaba's secondary listing in Hong Kong in November 2019, there has been a significant increase in its public float and transaction volume in Hong Kong. For the first six months of the year, Alibaba's average daily trading volume was about US$700 million, compared with the daily average of about US$3.2 billion in the United States, according to Alibaba.

The company said in the statement that it expects "a dual-primary listing status would allow it to broaden its investor base and facilitate incremental liquidity, in particular expand access to China- and other Asia-based investors."

JD.com,. Baidu, NetEase and Bilibili followed Alibaba's foot step in raising capital in Hong Kong via secondary listings. Under current listing rules, their stocks don't qualify for inclusion in the Stock Connect, and are therefore inaccessible by mainland China's investors.

The conversion could spur more US-listed Chinese companies - there are 261 of them, valued at US$1.3 trillion at the end of March - to list closer to their home base, where Asian investors have a better appreciation of their value, said Ernie Hon, head of research at Essence International.

"More US-listed Chinese companies will turn to Hong Kong for primary listings, because they can't join the Stock Connect through secondary listing," he said, adding that Alibaba's shares will outperform in the short term on the news.

In May, Alibaba reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue for the March quarter, the slowest pace on record, on the back of a slowing economy in China. The net loss widened to 16.24 billion yuan (US$2.4 billion), compared with 5.48 billion yuan a year earlier. Alibaba is due to report its June quarter results on August 4.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

