Alibaba Sets Up Harassment Hotline as Rape Probe Nears End

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonas Bergman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will set up a hotline and create a team dedicated to investigating sexual harassment complaints, after an employee accused her manager of rape and ignited a debate about misogyny across China’s tech industry.

The e-commerce giant launched an investigation when an Alibaba employee accused her manager of sexually assaulting her after a night of heavy drinking while on a business trip in July. That inquiry has almost concluded and its results will soon be announced, the company said on its official blog Thursday. Alibaba has meanwhile established a committee to police its workplace environment, comprised of senior female executives including Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu and Chief People Officer Judy Tong, who was publicly censured Monday for the company’s mishandling of the incident.

The employee’s allegations, which went viral on China’s tightly controlled internet, have reverberated across the upper echelons of Alibaba and in C-suites across much of the country. The accused Alibaba manager has been fired, two senior executives at the e-commerce giant have resigned and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang has issued a remarkable mea culpa, calling the company’s handling of the incident a “humiliation.”

In a nation that’s been slow to absorb lessons from the global #MeToo movement, the episode has triggered what many say is a long overdue examination of the ways Chinese women are too often treated at work: overlooked, objectified, forced to take part in male-dominated rituals like drinking with clients and brushed aside when reporting abuse. It comes at a time when much of China’s corporate world, particularly the tech industry, is under intense government scrutiny on issues ranging from anti-monopoly violations to the treatment of low-wage workers.

“The best reflection is action,” Alibaba said in a blogpost. “It is our shared responsibility to create a mutually respectful workplace environment.”

The newly formed committee will in turn steer an independent team responsible for investigating complaints and reports related to sexual harassment and assault. The company also vowed to revise its code of conduct and improve guidelines for employee engagement with customers and partners, to help employees draw clear boundaries between work and social interaction.

The Alibaba incident has highlighted pervasive mistreatment of female workers across companies in China, where the #MeToo movement has failed to take off as widely as in Silicon Valley or elsewhere. Zhang, in a lengthy pre-dawn memo Monday, described an outpouring of emotions on Alibaba’s intranet and vowed to step up protections for women across the company while addressing its failure to act.

Alibaba became the highest-profile symbol of abuses regarded as prevalent throughout Chinese businesses and at tech firms, rooted in a hard-charging environment that often prioritizes achievement over culture. The #MeToo movement first came to prominence there in 2018 when allegations against a professor at a Beijing university were published on social media. Since then, a number of allegations have been made against academics, environmentalists and journalists.

President Xi Jinping has pledged to fight workplace discrimination amid a shrinking workforce, even as the country cracks down on feminist activists and scrubs the web of sensitive #MeToo content. China bans job discrimination based on gender and stipulates the importance of equal opportunity. Yet a lack of enforcement means there’re few repercussions to discriminatory practices.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Better Chinese Tech Stock: Alibaba or Tencent

    Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's top tech companies. Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce and cloud services company, while Tencent is a market leader in the social networking, advertising, gaming, streaming media, cloud, and fintech markets.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Alibaba's Latest Earnings

    The Q1 2022 report suggests the Chinese tech giant is well-positioned to sustain its growth over the coming quarters.

  • In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

    Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country's worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots. Iran, like much of the world, remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public, with only 3 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses. After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused to accept vaccine donations from Western countries, the Islamic Republic has sought to make the shots domestically, though that process lags far behind other nations.

  • Doctor: More than 90% of hospitalizations driven by the unvaccinated

    Dr. James Simmons, Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China Signals Its Regulatory Crackdown Will Go On for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • China says crackdown on business to go on for years

    The five-year plan comes soon after a major clampdown on several big technology and education firms.

  • EV Tax-Credit Plan Disappoints. It’s a Setback for Tesla and Its Rivals.

    An amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill would mean only people earning less than $100,000, buying vehicles for less than $40,000, would get a credit..

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Mixed As White House Sees Covid Cases 'Leveling Off'; Tesla Rival Nio Beats Views

    Recovery plays led the market rally as growth lagged as the White House saw hopeful signs for Covid cases. Tesla rival Nio beat views.

  • Watch American Airlines staff use duct tape to restrain a 13-year-old boy accused of trying to kick out a window

    The American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after the disruption, CBSN Los Angeles reported.

  • 2 Moments From Mike Lindell's 72-Hour Fraud Fest You Must See To Believe

    The MyPillow guy ranted against taking a lunch break and invited the audience to vote for CNN or Fox News to prove his election-hacking conspiracy.

  • ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers

    A woman who sat for a revealing recent interview in which she claimed she and her children were facing imminent […] The post ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Republican Attempt To Smear Biden Over Mayonnaise Gets Creamed On Twitter

    How much mayo can one restaurant use in a week anyway?

  • Gaetz associate providing feds intel, documents as probe into congressman continues: Sources

    As the federal investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz continues into the summer, sources tell ABC News that Gaetz's one-time wingman has been steadily providing information and handing over potential evidence that could implicate the Florida congressman and others in the sprawling probe. Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, as part of his ongoing cooperation with prosecutors, has provided investigators with years of Venmo and Cash App transactions and thousands of photos and videos, as well as access to personal social media accounts, sources said. Private messages exclusively reviewed by ABC News potentially shed new light on the process by which Greenberg allegedly met women online who were paid for sex, and introduced them to the Florida congressman and other associates.

  • 'River Dave' doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit

    “River Dave,” whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on property that he was ordered to leave, says he doesn't think he can return to his lifestyle. “I don't see how I can go back to being a hermit because society is not going to allow it," David Lidstone said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday. Lidstone, a logger by trade who chopped his firewood and grew his food in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury.

  • How Philadelphia's new COVID restrictions impact Phillies, Eagles games

    Philadelphia announced new COVID restrictions and mandates on Wednesday - what does that mean for the city's sports teams? By Adam Hermann

  • Husband shot wife after complaining she didn’t have sex with him, Arkansas police say

    The wife was expected to survive the gunshot to her head, police said.

  • Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

    An unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman who in 1998 committed one of the nation’s most outlandish bank frauds before making a brazen escape is now the subject of an intensifying global manhunt by the U.S. Marshals. John Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $350 million and was scheduled to start serving a 17-year prison sentence when he vanished. The U.S. Marshals have labeled Ruffo one of their 15 most wanted fugitives and have provided ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt for the second season of the podcast "Have You Seen This Man," launching today.

  • Mexico builds replica Aztec temple to mark 500 years since Spanish conquest

    Mexico is building a towering replica of the Templo Mayor, the Aztec civilisation's most sacred site, in the downtown of Mexico City to mark 500 years since the Spanish conquest of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan. The mostly white mock temple will be on show in Mexico City's bustling main square, the Zocalo, close to the ruins of the real Templo Mayor, where the Aztecs venerated two main deities with elaborate pageantry and sacrificial offerings.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • A white woman confronted her Black neighbor about a 'Winnie the Pooh' flag on her porch, according to a viral TikTok

    The TikTok user @tizzybizzy92 posted a video on TikTok with a woman she called a "neighborhood Karen" saying she didn't like a flag with Tigger on it.