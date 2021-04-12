Alibaba shares jump 8% as China ends its antitrust probe on Jack Ma's tech empire with a record $2.8 billion fine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shalini Nagarajan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures during the launch of Alibaba&#39;s office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo
Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Thomson Reuters

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 8% on Monday after China ended its antitrust probe into the e-commerce group with a record $2.8 billion fine.

Chinese regulators opened an antitrust investigation into Alibaba in December and introduced a series of stricter rules for financial services.

In its ruling, China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) found Alibaba "abused its dominant market position" in a way that "eliminated and restricted competition" in the country's e-commerce market.

"Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development," the company said in a statement on Saturday. "For this, we are full of gratitude and respect."

Alibaba's US-listed shares were last up around 5.7% in premarket trading at $236.44.

CEO Daniel Zhang said in an online conference on Monday the company does not expect any material impact from changes made in the exclusivity arrangement with its merchants after the imposition of the fine.

The company's Hong Kong-listed stock rose 8% as a key source of uncertainty was eliminated, and the fine wasn't as severe as some expected. The amount is equal to roughly 4% of Alibaba's annual sales in China, according to Xinhua News.

UBS analysts said the judgment pending for Alibaba is by far the "largest regulatory overhang" for the broader Chinese tech ecosystem, and the apparent resolution should allow the sector some breathing room.

"While US and Chinese regulatory mechanics are different, the recovery seen in US share prices following previous
US regulatory judgments suggests international investors can quickly move past record settlements when presented with strong fundamental growth," wrote analysts led by Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Separately, Warren Buffett's right-hand man Charlie Munger recently revealed a stake in Alibaba worth $37 million. Daily Journal, a newspaper publisher of which Munger is chairman, counts the Chinese tech group as one of five stocks in its $197 million portfolio. Munger told Barron's he considers the company as a good long-term investment.

The antitrust fine will be reflected in Alibaba's March quarter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Mubadala Says It’s Close to IPO of Emirates Global Aluminium

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. said it’s “close” to an initial public offering of Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC as it studies other major deals including a role in a consortium investing in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines.“We’ve been thinking about this for a couple of years and waiting for the right time for that business to be IPO’d,” Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Monday when asked about a possible IPO of EGA, the Middle East’s biggest producer of aluminum.Coming off its busiest year ever, the $232 billion fund has shown little sign of slowing down in 2021, striking deals ranging from purchasing a Brazilian refinery to investing in convertible bonds of messaging app Telegram.EGA, which is equally owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, has smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and a bauxite mine in Guinea.The company had planned an IPO in 2018 or 2019 but it was pulled after then-U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates. His successor Joe Biden said in February that he would keep the U.S. restrictions in place, reversing Trump’s last-minute move to grant the UAE relief from the duties.“We will decide, obviously, when the appropriate market conditions are there, but the company is certainly in a very strong position and I think is well placed for an IPO,” Al Mubarak said during a virtual conference. “We’re very close now.”Mubadala is meanwhile considering other deals. It hasn’t yet decided whether to join a group led by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC that agreed on a $12.4 billion deal with Aramco.The wealth fund has teams studying the opportunity and looking at possible returns on investing in neighboring Saudi Arabia, according to Al Mubarak. It’s previously said that it was in talks with EIG.According to an announcement last Friday, the investors will buy 49% of Aramco Oil Pipelines Co., a recently-formed entity with rights to 25 years of tariff payments for crude shipped through the Saudi Arabian firm’s network. Aramco will own the rest of the shares and retain full ownership of the pipelines themselves.Read more: Mubadala Discusses GlobalFoundries IPO at $20 Billion Value Mubadala has also made no decision about a share sale of its wholly-owned chipmaker GlobalFoundries, according to Al Mubarak. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the wealth fund had started preparations for a U.S. IPO that could value the business at about $20 billion.“Today GlobalFoundries is a strong, well-run business,” Al Mubarak said. “We have not taken a view or a decision yet.”After an initial pause after the pandemic first hit, the wealth fund doubled down and invested more in 2020 than in any previous year, the CEO said.India emerged as one key destination for Mubadala’s money, with its investments there in 2020 eclipsing the combined total of the preceding 19 years, Al Mubarak said.The wealth fund invested $1.2 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s digital upstart Jio Platforms Ltd. in 2020, a deal that gave Mubadala a 1.85% stake in the venture.“Clearly, we were underweight in terms of India” and “over the last many years we didn’t invest as much as we should,” the CEO said. “That’s changing, and as far as we’re concerned in Mubadala, we’re certainly giving it a very particular focus.”(Updates with CEO’s comments starting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden names former top NSA officials to two key cyber roles

    President Biden has appointed former National Security Agency deputy director Chris Inglis and former NSA deputy director of counterterrorism Jen Easterly to two top cyber roles in the administration, the White House announced Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Inglis will now be the nation's first national cyber director, and Easterly will run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security. The appointments come as the White House is still dealing with the fallout over the 2020 SolarWinds cyberattack, which infiltrated multiple federal agencies. Biden has vowed retaliation against Russia, which is suspected of the SolarWinds attack. He said in December that the breach is "a matter of great concern" and promised to impose "substantial costs" to those responsible.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more

    The president does little press. His Cabinet does a fair bit. Underlying it all is one overarching idea: Do things that feel natural.

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group

    China has imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants. The overhaul, in the works for several months, includes Ant turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by curtailing some of its freewheeling businesses. It comes two days after Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, of which Ant is an affiliate, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy".

  • Top U.S. diplomat criticizes China, says 'need to get to the bottom' of COVID-19 origin

    China's failure to provide access to global health experts made the COVID-19 pandemic worse than it had to be, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday, and it was important to "get to the bottom" of the origin of the novel coronavirus. China did not give access to international experts or share information in real time to provide true transparency, Blinken said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." As a result, the virus "got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise," Blinken said.

  • Alibaba: Long-Term Bullish Prospects Remain Intact, Says Top Analyst

    It’s unlikely Jack Ma will be criticizing the Chinese authorities anytime again soon. When, in October, the tech entrepreneur and Alibaba (BABA) founder publicly castigated the manner in which the Chinese financial system stifles innovation, it set off a chain of events that has resulted in a record fine. Last Friday, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) penalized Alibaba to the tune of $2.8 billion, after it accused the e-commerce giant of violating Chinese antitrust law. More specifically, Alibaba was indulging in anticompetitive behavior by abusing its dominant position in the Chinese market and foisting “choose one of two" tactics on merchants. The record fine equals 4% of BABA’s domestic CY2019 sales and will be paid out of the company’s current liquidity. Alibaba saw out 2020 with roughly $70 billion (456 billion RMB) of cash in the coffers. The fine is anticipated to impact its GAAP net income in the March quarter but will not hit non-GAAP net income. Alibaba has said that the anticipated changes to its operations are unlikely to materially affect its financial results, as the merchant exclusivity arrangements were limited to a relatively small number of TMall flagship stores. In any case, Truist analyst Youssef Squali (rated 5-star by TipRanks) does not expect merchants to sever ties with the company. “We believe that merchants often prefer to work with Alibaba, not because of restrictive exclusivity clauses (the vast majority do not have such clauses), but because it's the largest ecommerce platform in China, offering more value and greater distribution to merchants than any other competing platform,” Squali commented. In an effort to maximize merchant retention, Alibaba intends to invest “billions of RMB" to improve its value-added services and will also waive various merchant services fees. “Short-term,” Squali noted, “This move is likely to pressure margins but longer-term, it should increase merchant satisfaction and retention.” Overall, there’s no change to Squali’s rating or price target, which stays a Buy and $330, respectively. There’s upside of ~35%, should the figure be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Squali’s track record, click here) The Street is just as effusive; the analyst consensus rates BABA stock a Strong Buy, based on 1 Hold vs. a resounding 19 Buys. Shares are anticipated to add 30% over the next 12 months, given the average price target currently stands at $317.82. (See BABA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • China Auto Sales on Fast Track: Will it Hit a Speed Bump?

    Vehicle sales in China soar for the 12th straight month in March and rise 76% year over year for Q1. However, the global chip crunch is likely to play a killjoy in the coming quarters.

  • Blinken says China 'didn't do what it needed to do' in the early stages of the pandemic

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US needs to "fully understand what happened in order to have the best shot possible to prevent it from happening again."

  • Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month. Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be conducted “off-site” — not at the White House but in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House.

  • Green groups denounce Sino-French African pipeline deal

    French green groups on Monday denounced a newly inked multi-national accord to build a massive crude oil pipeline in East Africa, warning of huge environmental risks.

  • These 10 great truck stops surprise travelers with everything from dog parks to bidets

    Truckers and regular consumers want a lot of the same things: easy access, clean bathrooms and good food. These offer all those features and more.

  • Man killed near Duke University is the third homicide victim in Durham in a week

    A 45-year-old was fatally shot close to Main Street near Duke’s East Campus.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • Raúl Castro is slated to step down from the Communist Party. Is Cuba in for a change?

    For the first time in over five decades, a leader without the last name Castro is expected to take the helm of Cuba’s ruling party as officials try to usher through a generational leadership change amid a crushing economic crisis.

  • 'Skilled predator' FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

    One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks’ hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Hendricks quietly retired last year as a special agent in charge after the Office of Inspector General — the Justice Department's internal watchdog — concluded he sexually harassed eight female subordinates in one of the FBI’s most egregious known cases of sexual misconduct. Hendricks was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline — and retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated.

  • My first love was toxic and abusive and began at ground zero of a pedophile scandal: Child gymnast

    I endured Larry Nassar, John Geddert and the terrifying culture of youth gymnastics. Some days I am strong. But every day I am surviving.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • A top Biden advisor says the White House doesn't need GOP support in Congress for infrastructure package to be bipartisan

    Parts of the infrastructure plan are drawing support from Republicans - Republican voters, that is. The White House insists this is bipartisanship.

  • Game of Thrones couple triumph in battle ... against conservation officials

    Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have won a battle to build a new moat wall at their home, despite Historic England saying it could lead to the loss of ancient remains and artefacts. The celebrity couple feared a garden would slide into the moat at their farmhouse in Suffolk after part of the existing 6ft wall collapsed. They said the collapse was putting structural pressure on a small footbridge across the moat and other parts of the wall were suffering “significant lean”. The actors, both 34, asked for permission to carry out urgent repairs, including building a new wall with a concrete core “to ensure the long-term stability and safeguard against future problems”. However, conservation body Historic England raised concerns that the work could lead to the loss of ancient remains and artefacts. The heritage organisation cited a 2019 study that said the 15th-century house and its grounds had “a high potential for medieval and post-medieval archaeology”.

  • Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for 'wrestling'

    A former counselor accused of raping one boy and repeatedly groping another at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the 1990s denied the allegations when questioned by police but acknowledged being reprimanded for “wrestling with children,” a prosecutor said Monday. Frank Davis, 79, of Hopkinton, is one of seven former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who were arrested last week and charged with either sexual assault or being accomplices to the abuse of 11 teens from 1994 to 2005. The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, along with a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.