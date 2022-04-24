Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai demand

FILE PHOTO: Man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba's supermarket chain Freshippo said on Sunday it was adding more couriers to meet high demand in Shanghai but this was not yet catching up with the rising needs of locked-down residents as the city battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Shen Li, a vice president at Alibaba Group's Freshippo, told reporters on Sunday that while the company's delivery capacity had recovered to about 60-70% of pre-outbreak levels as more couriers were allowed back on the roads, many difficulties remained.

"The biggest challenge we are facing now is that the demand and numbers of orders from consumers has increased by about two to three times compared with pre-outbreak levels," she said.

China's most important economic hub has locked down most of its 25 million residents for more than three weeks in an effort to stamp out the country's largest outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

After most supermarkets and stores were shut across the city, residents resorted to online buying to procure food and other essentials but have faced difficulties. Shanghai authorities have said they are trying to ease these bottlenecks but it remains a key public frustration.

Many residents have described waking up as early as 5 a.m. to try and grab delivery slots from online grocers such as Freshippo, only to find them sold out in seconds. While Freshippo and other vendors have launched bulk-buying purchase schemes, some people have complained about the inability to reach the volumes needed to guarantee orders.

Shen said Freshippo as of Sunday had 47 stores open for online deliveries in Shanghai and it also had set up six additional ad hoc warehouses for the city, due to issues with inter-province supply chains.

About 5,000 staff were working in these stores and its warehouses while a further 1,000 were working online from home, she added.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress resurfaces in Moscow for first time since Ukraine invasion

    Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress has resurfaced in Moscow after speculation that she has been hiding out in Switzerland.

  • A top lithium expert agrees with Elon Musk that there’s not enough of the crucial metal to meet booming demand

    Lithium is an essential material in manufacturing electric cars, but getting enough of the metal to meet surging demand is not so easy.

  • Crude Oil Markets Pull Back on Friday

    Crude oil markets have dropped a little bit during the trading session on Friday, showing signs of negativity, but still, have plenty of buyers underneath.

  • Why aren’t US oil producers drilling more as prices rise?

    Oil prices have now risen to $104 a barrel. Since oil prices bottomed out in the middle of 2020, they have nearly doubled, but the number of new rigs counted by drilling service company Baker Hughes has increased just 13%. With the petroleum market facing disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with whipsawing economic conditions and rising inflation, it seems like a missed opportunity for investors.

  • Lexus TX three-row SUV coming in about 18 months

    The upcoming Lexus TX would offer more interior room, especially for third-row passengers, than the current RX L. It would be more car-like than the big GX SUV.

  • Union Pacific CEO: 'We are definitely seeing customers want to use more coal right now'

    According to Union Pacific CEO and President Lance Fritz, surging natural gas prices were one of the main reasons why the railroad company saw increased demand.

  • 10 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Want in Your Corner if the Market Crashes

    During stock market sell-offs, folks often flock to what they deem to be safe stocks to avoid further losses. If you piled into safe stocks during the spring 2020 COVID-19 sell-off, you probably missed out on monster gains from sectors of the economy with more growth. Conversely, if you overbought pandemic winners above energy, industrial, or utility stocks, you missed out on the market-beating performance many names in those sectors have since enjoyed.

  • Demand for oil in China is on pace to slide 20% this month, the biggest shock since the early days of COVID

    Demand for gasoline and jet fuel is falling as China orders massive lockdowns as part of its zero-tolerance approach toward the spread of coronavirus.

  • 1 Undeniable Lesson Tesla Shareholders Should Learn From Netflix

    Earnings season is the period of a few weeks during which most companies report quarterly earnings, give updates on the state of the business, and field questions from analysts. For example, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported earnings this week that weren't just disappointing; they're causing many to rethink aspects of the business they took for granted. For Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders, there's a lesson that they ought not overlook.

  • Explainer - Germany's new gas storage law - how will it work?

    A bill to guarantee minimum gas storage levels in Germany, whose underground facilities account for a quarter of the EU bloc's total capacity, will kick in from May 1 after parliamentary approval. The law, which is meant to lessen the exposure of Europe's biggest economy to the size and speed of gas flows out of Russia for the next three years, sets out minimum capacity requirements to create a buffer before the next heating season that starts in October. Germany's action comes ahead of planned EU moves to improve member states' energy supply security following major prices rises, exacerbated by leading exporter Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Indonesia bans palm oil exports as global food inflation spikes

    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, announced plans to ban exports of the most widely used vegetable oil on Friday, in a shock move that could further inflame surging global food inflation. The halting of shipments of the cooking oil and its raw material, widely used in products ranging from cakes to cosmetics, could raise costs for packaged food producers globally and force governments to choose between using vegetable oils in food or for biofuel. In a video broadcast, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said he wanted to ensure the availability of food products at home, after global food inflation soared to a record high following Russia's invasion of major crop producer Ukraine.

  • Five actions Biden has taken in response to high gas prices

    Gas prices are both a top concern for American consumers and a consistent drag on President Biden’s approval rating, prompting the administration to take several measures to counter pain at the pump. An ABC News/Ipsos poll in March indicated widespread approval for the president’s decision to ban oil imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine,…

  • ‘Mayhem’ Ensues as Top Shipper Indonesia Bans Edible Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, will ban all exports of cooking oil and its raw materials amid a local shortage.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: Russia Aims for South as Scholz Fears Broad WarThe shipment halt will start f

  • China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

    China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged last year and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns.

  • India's Reliance buys at least 15 million barrels of Russian oil - traders

    Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest oil refining complex, has ordered at least 15 million barrels of Russian oil since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, trade sources said. Reliance has bought an average 5 million barrels a month for the June quarter, the sources said. Reliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

  • A surge in battery prices isn’t enough to stop record sales for electric carmakers

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi, Which Is The Better Buy?

    A pair of rivals on deck to report quarterly results next week are Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). Both companies reside in the Zacks - Beverages and Soft Drinks Industry, an industry that currently ranks in the bottom 20% of all Zacks industries.

  • Oklahoma's energy industry bounces along, latest data shows

    Oklahoma's energy industry is making a comeback after a dismal year in 2020. But questions remain about where it will go from here.

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Is Making Record Highs

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been a mainstay in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company for a long time. The iconic beverage brand is making record highs as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic a more robust business. Sales declined for Coca-Cola in 2020 as restaurants, sports stadiums, and movie theaters were forced to shut their doors to in-person visitors.

  • Exclusive: High gas prices boost electric vehicle buying sentiment

    Online auto research site Cargurus.com has new data, first seen here at Yahoo Finance, that shows a big boost in EV consideration due to the impact of higher gas prices